Here comes the Brat! Popstar Charli XCX marries The 1975 drummer George Daniel
20 July 2025, 08:31 | Updated: 20 July 2025, 09:27
Congratulations are in order for Mr and Mrs XCX!
Yesterday, popstar Charli XCX married The 1975 drummer George Daniel at Hackney Town Hall in London.
The Brat star donned a white satin mini dress and veil along with her signature black sunglasses.
The 32-year-old announced the happy news on TikTok - racking up over four million views in a video of her in her bridal outfit and shades.
The pair have been together for three years.
The two first connected in 2021 while collaborating on R&B artist No Rome’s song “Spinning.”
By 2022, they had become romantically linked and in March of that year, they were spotted holding hands in New York City.
George was there to support Charli as she made her Saturday Night Live debut.
The British pop star confirmed their relationship a year later, in 2023.
They then released the song “Welcome to My Island (Remix)”.