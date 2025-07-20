Here comes the Brat! Popstar Charli XCX marries The 1975 drummer George Daniel

The music stars were spotted on the steps of Hackney Town Hall in London yesterday. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Congratulations are in order for Mr and Mrs XCX!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Yesterday, popstar Charli XCX married The 1975 drummer George Daniel at Hackney Town Hall in London.

The Brat star donned a white satin mini dress and veil along with her signature black sunglasses.

The 32-year-old announced the happy news on TikTok - racking up over four million views in a video of her in her bridal outfit and shades.

The pair have been together for three years.

George Daniel (L) and Charli XCX attend the Vogue & Netflix party in celebration of the BAFTA Television Awards. Picture: Getty

The two first connected in 2021 while collaborating on R&B artist No Rome’s song “Spinning.”

By 2022, they had become romantically linked and in March of that year, they were spotted holding hands in New York City.

George was there to support Charli as she made her Saturday Night Live debut.

The British pop star confirmed their relationship a year later, in 2023.

They then released the song “Welcome to My Island (Remix)”.