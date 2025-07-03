Charlize Theron, 49, shares details about 'amazing' one-night stand with 26-year-old

Charlize Theron, 49, has opened up about her sex life, revealing she recently had a one-night stand with a 26-year-old man. Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty

By Danielle Desouza

Charlize Theron, 49, has opened up about her sex life, revealing she recently had a one-night stand with a 26-year-old man.

The Oscar-winning actress is currently single, but has been enjoying her sex life.

"I’ve probably had three one-night stands in my entire life. But I did just recently f*** a 26-year-old and it was really f***ing amazing," she told host Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"I've never done that. And I was like, 'Oh, this is great. Okay."

Cooper playfully replied the man in question was "the luckiest man walking on this goddamned planet".

Charlize Theron is currently single. Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty

Theron said she is "having the kind of sex I never had in my twenties or in my thirties".

"I was married from the time that I was like having sex to the time that I had my last relationship. Then I had children. Who has f***ing time for dates and shaving and waxing and make-up? And I’ve got two children that have to go to school," she added.

She said her children - Jackson and August, both of whom she adopted - are her focus in life, adding she "can't imagine my life without them".

The star has previously had relationships with actors Sean Penn and Stuart Townsend.