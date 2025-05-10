Chart-topping country music star Johnny Rodriguez dies aged 73

Country-music star Johnny Rodriguez, a popular Mexican-American singer best known for chart-topping hits in the 1970s, has died aged 73. Picture: Instagram/@Aubry.rae

By Josef Al Shemary

Country-music star Johnny Rodriguez, a popular Mexican-American singer best known for chart-topping hits in the 1970s, has died aged 73.

He is known for several hits, including I Just Can't Get Her Out Of My Mind, Ridin' My Thumb To Mexico and That's The Way Love Goes.

Rodriguez died on Friday, according to social media statements posted by his daughter, Aubry Rodriguez.

She said he died peacefully and surrounded by family.

She wrote: “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Johnny Rodriguez, who left us peacefully on May 9th, surrounded by family.

“Dad was not only a legendary musician whose artistry touched millions around the world, but also a deeply loved husband, father, uncle, and brother whose warmth, humor, and compassion shaped the lives of all who knew him.

“We are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support from fans, colleagues, and friends during this time of grief.

“While the world has lost an extraordinary talent, we have lost someone irreplaceable - and we ask for privacy as we navigate this painful moment together.”

Rodriguez was named the most promising male vocalist at the 1972 Academy of Country Music Awards

His debut album, Introducing Johnny Rodriguez, earned a nomination for album of the year in 1973.

Rodriguez was born in Sabinal, Texas, a small town about 60 miles west of San Antonio and about 90 miles east of the US-Mexico border.

He was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007.