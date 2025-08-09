Chris Hemsworth opens up about 'gear shift' upon learning he is 10 times more likely to develop Alzheimer's

9 August 2025, 11:50 | Updated: 9 August 2025, 12:01

Chris Hemsworth has opened up about being 10x more likely to develop Alzheimer's
Chris Hemsworth has opened up about being 10x more likely to develop Alzheimer's. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

By Rebecca Henrys

Chris Hemsworth has shared how he experienced a 'gear shift' in his motivations after finding out he was 10 times more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease than an average person.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Marvel actor discovered that he carries two copies of the APOE4 gene, which makes a person eight to ten times more likely to develop the disease, whilst filming season one of Limitless: Live Better Now.

Hemsworth had taken part in the National Geographic show to face new experiences that challenge the body and the mind when he took a genetic test that revealed the news.

Research has shown that nearly all double carriers of the gene showed key early signs of dementia by the age of 55.

He spoke to Sky News about the moment he found out he had two copies: "It was just kind of this point in my life where up until your 40s, you're kind of gathering data and information and it's all reactionary and then you get to a point where you think, oh some of this sort of identity that I've sort of built doesn't hold true anymore.

"There's some inner sort of protest or inner voice that has a deeper need to understand and there's deeper questions and what is the purpose and the why behind what I'm doing ... and what am I seeking, what am I contributing, as opposed to just what I am collecting."

Read more: Mandalorian actress Gina Carano settles lawsuit with Disney over firing - and thanks Elon Musk for funding it

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson warns of ‘catastrophic’ harvest that should be 'worry for anyone who eats food'

The Marvel actor experienced a 'gear shift' in his mindset and motivations when he discovered he's a double carrier of the APOE4 gene
The Marvel actor experienced a 'gear shift' in his mindset and motivations when he discovered he's a double carrier of the APOE4 gene. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

The news made him shift his focus to living better and spending as much time as possible with loved ones.

Season two of Limitless is set to be released on August 15 and this season Hemsworth took a more proactive role in the production.

He describes it more as an 'experiential journalism' as opposed to him acting as a contestant on a reality tv show. He brought together his interests and areas that were deeply personal to him.

He said: "I was much more committed or invested in the experience.

"And I was a bit more educated on the topics too. I had to research, I had a deeper point of view, I suppose, personally, but also sort of the education I was given prior and I enjoyed that more, to be honest, I didn't like that I felt very uncomfortable in the first season because I was standing around all these experts and I knew nothing about these topics, yet I was kind of asked to speak on them and so I felt like an imposter the entire time."

The second season will stream on Disney+.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The deal was announced on Saturday morning.

Manchester United sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in deal worth up to £73.7m

Sir Keir Starmer and Benjamin Netanyahu

UK and four countries share joint statement criticising Israel's plan to take 'full control' of Gaza City

Robert Brown, 57, who was found fatally injured on a bench near the River Nene in Northampton town centre

Second person arrested after man found dead near canal footpath

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United looks on

Alexander Isak set to miss opener as Newcastle ‘not in position’ to refuse sale

Times Square New York Lights Manhattan New York City

At least three injured as 'teenager' opens fire near New York's Times Square

Around 11,000 new cases of neck cancer are diagnosed in England every year.

Patients to be fast-tracked on to 'transformative' head and neck cancer vaccine trial

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Ukraine will not give up any land, Zelenskyy says, as Trump suggests 'swapping territories' ahead of Putin talks

Hundreds of arrests have been made as part of what the Government called a “week-long crackdown” on asylum seekers taking jobs for delivery firms.

Hundreds arrested in week-long crackdown on suspected illegal working

Smoke pours from the World Trade Center after it was hit by two hijacjked passenger planes September 11, 2001.

Three more victims of 9/11 terrorist attack identified more than 20 years later

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident outside Edgar Wood Academy in Heywood, Greater Manchester

Armed man 'acting suspiciously' outside school admits bringing array of weapons onto premises

Bhim Kohli

Police 'sat on information' that could've prevented fatal attack on pensioner, daughter claims

Police officers form a barrier in front of counter-protesters separating them from the Stand Up to Racism rally outside the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf, London, where asylum seekers are planned to be housed.

Arrests made as protests take place outside asylum hotels across UK

Trump and

Trump and Putin to meet next Friday in Alaska - as US President says ceasefire deal will involve 'swapping territories'

Astronaut James A. Lovell Jr. Smiling

NASA astronaut Jim Lovell, who led Apollo 13 mission safely back to Earth after oxygen tank explosion, dies aged 97

Zoe Watts

Ex-PCSO who had 'obsession' with weapons jailed after using 3D printer to make semi-automatic gun

Frank Grimes in his younger years, in Hamlet.

Coronation Street and Mrs Brown’s Boys star Frank Grimes dies at the age of 78

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fans and visitors continue to stop and look at tributes left for Ozzy Osbourne after he passed away.

Man charged with theft of flowers from Ozzy Osbourne tribute in Birmingham city centre

Tube passengers tackle naked man who removed trousers and flashed young children

Moment tube passengers tackle naked man after he removes trousers and flashes young children
Four metro mayors have written to Yorkshire Water’s chair to express 'serious concerns' over reports of undisclosed extra pay to the chief executive via an offshore parent company.

Mayors warn Yorkshire Water of ‘serious concerns’ over undisclosed CEO pay

Counter-protesters to the Stand Up to Racism rally outside the Britannia International Hotel

Council leader urges protesters to act in a 'peaceful manner' amid concerns protests could be ‘hijacked by agitators'
Jeffrey Epstein's butler has broken his silence.

Epstein's butler of 18 years reveals 'there’s no way he killed himself'

Terminal One at Manchester Airport.

Man dies after plunging from roof of car park at Manchester Airport

Hannah Hampton reacts after a save during a penalty shootout at the end of the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain

Hannah Hampton admits throwing Spain counterpart’s water bottle into crowd during Euro final penalty shoot-out
James Cartwright (left) who has been has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years for the rape and murder of his ex-fiance, Samantha Mickleburgh (right).

'Monster' who raped and murdered ex-fiancee at five-star hotel jailed for at least 28 years
Bonnie Blue speaks to LBC

Bonnie Blue reveals what would make her give up controversial sex stunts as she admits living a 'selfish' life
The Metropolitan Police will deploy officers from other regions to form a “significant policing presence” in London as several protests are planned.

Met says it has the 'resources and processes' to deal with 'any eventuality' as numerous protests planned

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess Royal speaks to guests during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony at St James's Palace.

Busier-than-ever Anne praised for her royal soft power ahead of 75th birthday

King Charles will record an audio message that will be broadcast on VJ Day on August 15

Charles to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day with message to nation

BRITAIN-ROYALS-SECURITY-HARRY

Harry ‘devastated’ by boardroom battle after 'hostile takeover' at his charity Sentebale

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News