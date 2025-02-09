Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper announces he'll be a a dad for the third time

9 February 2025, 22:26

Kaleb Cooper
Kaleb Cooper. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper has announced he's going to be a dad, for the third time.

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper announced that him and his partner, Taya, are expecting a third child.

He announced the news on Instagram this evening.

Kaleb, 26, wrote: "Very excited to announce that's baby Cooper number 3 is cooking…. Going to be a very very busy August."

Keleb and Taya are parents to Oscar, three and Willa, nineteen-months.

The couple have been together for eight years.

Kaleb announced the news on Instagram.
Kaleb announced the news on Instagram. Picture: Instagram, @Cooper_Kaleb

Kaleb told The Times Magazine how he struggled to watch Taya give birth.

He said: "It was f***ing terrible, because when I'm helping that cow, I know exactly what I'm doing. I can bring the calf around to the mum and so on.

"Now, when Taya was giving birth, I felt useless. I'm seeing her in pain having one of my kids."

He said that they decided to have children early in life, rather than wait.

He continued: "I wanted a girl and boy, which I've got and am very grateful.

"Then when I get older I can go down the pub with them, or out on the tractors, and I can still be energetic.

"I'll make all the money now, hopefully have a farm, then chill out, go partying and be in Ibiza, though I can't think of anything worse than being in a nightclub."

