Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper replaced as Jeremy’s Top Gear co-star makes cameo

Kaleb Cooper is replaced by 24-year-old Harriet Cowan. Picture: Instagram

By Jennifer Kennedy

Kaleb Cooper has been replaced by a new assistant on the latest series of Clarkson's Farm.

Jeremy Clarkson's right-hand man will be taking some time out from the hit show, the majority of which was filmed while he was on The World According to Kaleb tour.

The latest series, set to launch on May 23, will see Jeremy introduce another helper after admitting that Kaleb has "left him in the lurch" to handle Diddly Squat Farm.

In recent clips, Jeremy can be seen finding it difficult to cope solo with the farming duties and promptly decides he needs an extra hand.

He then brings in a candidate for an interview, asking her if she's watched Clarkson's Farm before.

"Yeah," she replies, although it appears she was not aware of what she has signed up for.

Jeremy later puts her to work, saying: "She's brilliant."

Kaleb's replacement is full-time nurse and farmer Harriet Cowan, 24.

The two seem to have formed a friendly relationship, with the trailer showing a scene where Harriet asks Jeremy: "Shall I trim your eyebrows?"

Jeremy asks: "What's wrong with my eyebrows?" as Harriet banters back: "Are you kidding?"

Harriet shared the show's trailer to her Instagram with the caption "Something exciting is coming on the 23rd of May."

Her Instagram shows her farming credentials, with pictures of Harriet posing with tractors and farm animals.

The trailer for the new season also reveals it will feature a cameo from Clarkson's former Top Gear co-star Richard Hammond.

It will also show Jeremy's ups and downs Jeremy as he gets ready for the opening of his Oxfordshire pub, The Farmer's Dog.