Coldplay frontman Chris Martin breaks silence after Astronomer CEO's resignation as he warns of 'kiss cam' moments

Coldplay breaks silence following 'kiss cam' moment which triggered Astronomer CEOs resignation. Picture: Alamy / Tiktok

By Danielle de Wolfe

Chris Martin has spoken publicly for the first time since a concert 'kiss cam' led to the resignation of leading tech CEO.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Coldplay frontman, 48, took to the stage at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday, days after Astronomer chief, Andy Byron, was caught embracing a colleague on camera during the band's Boston show.

The 'kiss cam' saw Mr Byron and his HR head Kristin Cabot appear on the stadium's jumbotron, with the pair - who are each thought to be married to different partners - seen ducking and twisting out of view as their "affair" was broadcast to the entire stadium.

Now, Coldplay appear to be giving audiences advanced warning that they might end up featured on screens at the show.

"We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd," Martin said at the first concert since the incident.

Read more: Taliban urged to release elderly British couple from maximum security prison before they ‘die in custody’

Read more: Search for missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth enters its third day

"How we're going to do that is we're going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen."

It comes after a video of the pair went viral online, with o show the CEO and another senior member of staff embracing at a Coldplay concert went viral.

Astronomer chief executive, Andy Byron, tendered his resignation to board members over the weekend following the on-screen moment.

"Oh look at these two!" Chris Martin said mischievously as the pair appeared on the screen, with the HR chief spinning around and the CEO ducking to avoid the camera.

"Oh what? Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy," quipped Chris Martin.

The firm launched a formal investigation into the incident, saying in a statement that its leaders are "expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.

"Byron had reportedly been CEO of software company Astronomer, which is believed to be worth more than £1billion, since July 2023.

The footage of the incident, originally shared on TikTok, has been seen by millions since appearing online earlier this week.