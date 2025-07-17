Moment Coldplay concert 'kiss cam' exposes horrified tech tycoon's 'affair' with HR chief

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his alleged mistress were captured desperately trying to hide their faces at a Coldplay concert. Picture: TikTok

By Henry Moore

This is the cringeworthy moment Coldplay seemingly exposed a tech tycoon’s affair with his colleague.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his alleged mistress were captured desperately trying to hide their faces after Coldplay’s “kiss cam” centred on them at a concert in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Byron can be seen holding the woman, reportedly a colleague, in his arms before diving off camera to hide his face.

The woman in the video is believed to be married CEO Byron’s HR chief Kristin Cabot, although this hasn’t been confirmed.

As the pair appeared on screen, laughter erupted in the arena, with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin quipping: "Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

Social media users have delighted in this alleged affair being “exposed”.

One user wrote: "Sorry for the wife but glad they're being exposed and embarrassed."

The man in the video is believed to be married. Picture: TikTok

While another said: "They are both incredibly stupid, sorry. Why would you go to a concert of all places if you are having an affair."

Byron has reportedly been CEO of software company Astronomer, which is believed to be worth more than £1billion, since July 2023.

The footage, originally shared on TikTok, has been seen by millions since appearing online earlier this week.