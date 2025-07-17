Moment Coldplay concert 'kiss cam' exposes horrified tech tycoon's 'affair' with HR chief

17 July 2025, 15:49 | Updated: 17 July 2025, 15:54

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his alleged mistress were captured desperately trying to hide their faces at a Coldplay concert
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his alleged mistress were captured desperately trying to hide their faces at a Coldplay concert. Picture: TikTok

By Henry Moore

This is the cringeworthy moment Coldplay seemingly exposed a tech tycoon’s affair with his colleague.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his alleged mistress were captured desperately trying to hide their faces after Coldplay’s “kiss cam” centred on them at a concert in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Byron can be seen holding the woman, reportedly a colleague, in his arms before diving off camera to hide his face.

The woman in the video is believed to be married CEO Byron’s HR chief Kristin Cabot, although this hasn’t been confirmed.

Read more: Thai woman filmed herself having sex with Buddhist monks and blackmailed them

As the pair appeared on screen, laughter erupted in the arena, with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin quipping: "Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

Social media users have delighted in this alleged affair being “exposed”.

One user wrote: "Sorry for the wife but glad they're being exposed and embarrassed."

The man in the video is believed to be married.
The man in the video is believed to be married. Picture: TikTok

While another said: "They are both incredibly stupid, sorry. Why would you go to a concert of all places if you are having an affair."

Byron has reportedly been CEO of software company Astronomer, which is believed to be worth more than £1billion, since July 2023.

The footage, originally shared on TikTok, has been seen by millions since appearing online earlier this week.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

File photo dated 17/11/2024 of Olivia Smith. Arsenal have made Olivia Smith the first £1million player in the women’s game after agreeing a world-record fee with Liverpool. Issue date: Thursday July 17, 2025.

Olivia Smith becomes first £1m female footballer as striker signs to Arsenal from Liverpool

The Wyrley and Essington Canal and Pier Street Bridge, Brownhills, West Midlands, England, UK

£10,000 reward for information about alleged murder of newborn found in canal

High Road in Wood Green

Teenagers charged after 11 police officers attacked by ‘shoplifters’

Bournemouth, UK. 01st Feb, 2025. AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Premier League -

How can Liverpool afford so many players?

Lilian Greenwood, future of roads minister, met with tourism leaders at Staffordshire theme park Alton Towers to urge them to “supercharge” the roll out of devices.

Ministers want tourist attractions including theme parks to ‘supercharge’ EV infrastructure

A 14-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in East Ayrshire.

Boy, 14, dies after being hit by car at bridge over Cessnock Water in East Ayrshire

South John Street in St Helens

Murder investigation launched after pensioners die in arson attack

A group of police officers and civilians stand outside a building

Met launches new neighbourhood 'police hubs' to tackle community issues

Three colorful frozen drink containers filled with slushy ice in green, pink, and blue, ready for dispensing on a hot day.

Parents warned against giving children 'slushies' due to risk of shock and loss of consciousness

Connie Francis was known for songs including Pretty Little Baby and Stupid Cupid

Connie Francis, 'Stupid Cupid' hitmaker, dies aged 87

Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Russia could launch 'preventative strikes' on the West if 'necessary', Putin ally warns

A fund has been launched in memory of the two men who were found dead in the holiday pool

Tributes paid to two Brit holidaymakers who died after jumping into pool shortly after arriving for holiday in Portugal

Wounded Palestinians, including Father Jebrail Romanelli, are brought to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after an Israeli attack targeted the Holy Family Church in eastern Gaza City.

Two worshippers dead after Israeli tank fire hits church in Gaza as Pope Leo calls for immediate ceasefire

Schools are set to break up in England and Wales at the end of this week or at the beginning of next week, with July 21 and 22 being the most common dates

When do schools break up for summer?

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal is thought to have been suffering from mental health problems

Air India captain 'cut off' fuel before fatal crash, US officials say

Errol Campbell was wrongfully convicted of attempted to rob corrupt cop Derek Ridgewell, pictured.

Final member of Stockwell Six wrongfully convicted of attempting to rob corrupt cop has name cleared

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fiona Phillips and Martin Frizell attend the funeral service of Derek Draper at St Mary the Virgin church in Primrose Hill, north west London.

Fiona Phillips’ husband Martin Frizell says she feels ‘pushed aside’ and criticises ‘ageism’ shown towards Alzheimer’s sufferers
Ian Richardson played the fictional chief whip Frank Urquhart in House of Cards

What is a whip and what does it mean to lose it?

Wilawan Emsawat has been arrested for allegedly having sex with monks and blackmailing them

Thai woman filmed herself having sex with Buddhist monks and blackmailed them

Matthew Hall, 33, vanished while hiking in the Italian Alps.

Missing Brit, 33, who vanished while hiking in Italian Alps found dead near the spot where he sent his final text
Putting children in childcare during the summer holidays now costs an average of £1,076 per child

Parents shelling out £1k per child for summer holiday care

Steve Miller and co. will not be playing around the US after all this summer

The Steve Miller Band cancels entire 31 date tour 'because of the weather'

Acid attacks are on the rise in Britain.

Acid attacks on the rise in Britain as police warn of 'over the counter' corrosives

She took to TikTok, writing: "My phone got stolen today in London!!!!"

Moment model has her phone snatched out her hand for the second time in three months in 'safe' London neighbourhood
Qari Abdul Rauf (L) and Adil Khan (R) remain in the UK

Rochdale grooming gang leaders could be deported under 'deal' with Pakistan after UK lifts ban on direct flights
The man released rats near the Grand Mosque on Grimesthorpe Road, Sheffield.

Man 'doesn't know' why he released rats at Sheffield mosque

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A new photograph of the Queen has been released to celebrate her 78th birthday, as Camilla is made vice admiral of the navy.

New photo of Camilla released as Queen becomes vice admiral to Navy on 78th birthday

Queen Camilla during a garden party for the HMS Astute Ship's Company and their families at HMS Drake, HMNB Devonport in Plymouth, Devon.

Camilla given 'wonderful' household item as birthday gift during visit to submarine

The Duke of Sussex has visited Angola and attended a discussion with the country’s president on removing landmines, a charity he is patron of has said.

Prince Harry follows in Diana's footsteps as he visits Angola in support of landmine clearance charity

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News