Fresh fallout from Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal as Astronomer HR chief resigns after 'affair' exposed

HR chief Kristin Cabot has followed Andy Baron in resigning after the 'kiss cam' scandal. Picture: TikTok

By Ruth Lawes

The HR executive of tech firm Astronomer has quit after a video of her appearing to share an embrace with the CEO at a Coldplay concert went viral.

Kristin Cabot has handed in her resignation days after the company's boss Andy Baron also left in the wake of the scandal.

It comes after it was reportedly revealed Ms Cabot had taken out a £1.2m mortgage in March with her husband, the millionaire boss of Privateer Rum, on a home on the New Hampshire coast.

A representative for Astronomer confirmed Ms Cabot's departure to LBC but did not provide a statement.

Earlier this week, it announced Mr Baron's resignation, citing a failure to meet the standards of conduct and accountability expected of its leadership.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his alleged mistress were captured desperately trying to hide their faces at a Coldplay concert. Picture: TikTok

A spokesperson said: "As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," the company said in a statement.

"Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met."

"The board will begin a search for our next chief executive as co-founder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO."

On LinkedIn, interim Mr DeJoy wrote that the viral moment had brought "a level of media attention that few companies - let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world - ever encounter".

He added: "The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name."

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin also reacted to the kiss cam footage during a concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin days later.

Chris Martin later responded to the scandal and warned other concert-goers about the cameras. Picture: Alamy

"We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd," Martin said.

"How we're going to do that is we're going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen."

In the video, Byron can be seen holding Cabot in his arms before diving off camera to hide his face.

As the pair appeared on screen, laughter erupted in the arena, with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin quipping: "Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

The footage of the incident, originally shared on TikTok, has been seen by millions.