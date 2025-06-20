'Fix You - and the planet': Coldplay to reissue nine albums on clear records made from recycled plastic bottles

20 June 2025, 07:36

Coldplay are to reissue nine of their previous albums on clear records made from recycled plastic bottles.
Coldplay are to reissue nine of their previous albums on clear records made from recycled plastic bottles. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Coldplay are to reissue nine of their previous albums on clear records made from recycled plastic bottles.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The EcoRecords are claimed to reduce carbon emissions during the manufacturing process by 85% compared with traditional vinyl production.

Jen Ivory, managing director of the band’s label Parlophone, said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with artists such as Coldplay who share our commitment to a more sustainable future for music.

“The shift to EcoRecord LP for their releases is a testament to what’s possible when innovation meets intention.

“It’s not just about a new product, it’s about pioneering manufacturing that significantly reduces environmental impact, providing fans with the same high-quality audio experience while setting a new standard for physical music production.”

Each 140g LP is made up of approximately nine recycled bottles, after they are cleaned, processed into small pellets and then moulded into records.

Coldplay will re-release debut album Parachutes (2000), A Rush of Blood To The Head (2002), X&Y (2005), Viva La Vida Or Death And All His Friends (2008), Mylo Xyloto (2011), Ghost Stories (2014), A Head Full Of Dreams (2015), Everyday Life (2019) and Music Of The Spheres (2021) in the series.

Coldplay claimed they had exceeded their climate change target while attempting to put on one of the greenest tours in history.
Coldplay claimed they had exceeded their climate change target while attempting to put on one of the greenest tours in history. Picture: Alamy

The band’s latest album Moon Music, released last year, has already been released on an EcoRecord LP.

It comes after Coldplay claimed they had exceeded their climate change target while attempting to put on one of the greenest tours in history.

In 2024, the group claimed its CO2 emissions were 59% less for the first two years of their Music Of The Spheres Tour compared to their stadium tour from 2016 to 2017, surpassing an initial 50% target.

The group used rechargeable batteries fuelled by renewable sources for the shows along with other efforts.

Coldplay have long campaigned for climate action, with frontman Chris Martin saying in 2019 they would not launch a globe-trotting tour for their album Everyday Life due to environmental concerns.

In October last year, Martin claimed his band would stop making albums after their 12th record, with Moon Music being their 10th.

All of the London-formed band’s albums have reached number one on the UK albums chart and the group have also had two number one singles in Viva La Vida and Paradise.

The latest series of reissues will be released on August 15 with pre-orders open on Coldplay’s website.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has revealed he has not yet spoken to winger Mykhailo Mudryk since the Ukrainian was charged with violating anti-doping rules

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca yet to speak to Mykhailo Mudryk after doping charges

r

Two e-scooter riding Pro-Palestine activists breach RAF Brize Norton and sabotage two military jets

Exclusive
Sophie Blake

Mum with incurable stage-four cancer urges government to pass Assisted Dying Bill

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Regime change in Iran is 'unacceptable', Kremlin warns, as Israel says Ayatollah Ali Khamenei 'cannot continue to exist'

Rachel

Crowds gather to watch Eva Peron star Rachel Zegler sing 'Don't Cry for Me Argentina' from West End theatre balcony

Scientists are to examine whether drugs that are already in use could be repurposed to treat the symptoms of both Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's.

Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s charities fast-track drug reuse to cut treatment delays

Exclusive
The streets of Birmingham see rubbish piled up uncollected due to the strike

Birmingham backs bin workers more than 100 days into all-out strike action, finds LBC poll

Ava

Schoolgirl Ava White's killer named and pictured for first time as he turns 18

The Bank of England in the City of London.

Consumer confidence remains ‘firmly in negative’ despite slight improvement amid ‘dark shadow of inflation’

Mahad Abdi Mohamed, 27, died after being shot in the head in Waverley Road, Tottenham, at 8.45pm on March 20, the Metropolitan Police said.

‘Devastated’ family of ‘much-loved son, brother and father’ shot dead in north London issue appeal for information

Smoke and flames billow into their air as a huge wildfire lights up the night sky as it blazes during the night at Upton Heath at Poole in Dorset

Warning issued as fire crews called to more than 500 wildfires in 2025 so far - as UK sees hottest day of year

Liam and Noel Gallagher have been photographed together for the first time since the Oasis reunion tour was announced.

Liam and Noel Gallagher pictured together for first time since Oasis tour announcement

The Met has introduced new violence against women and girls (VAWG) patrols alongside the V100 project, a new data-driven approach to identify serious sexual offenders and prevent crimes.

More police deployed to protect women and girls at major concerts in London - including Beyoncé shows

The UEFA Euro trophy is pictured after the UK and Ireland were elected to host the Euro 2028 fooball tournament

Major sporting events and grassroots sport to receive £900 million funding

A Ryanair passenger plane taxis on the runway at Luton airport.

Ryanair plane from UK crashes into barrier on landing after ‘severe turbulence’ leaving passengers scared

Lively's team applied to prevent Justin Baldoni obtaining the messages between her and Taylor Swift, arguing they were irrelevant.

Messages between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift can be handed over to Justin Baldoni as part of legal battle, judge rules

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump to decide on US involvement in Iran 'in the next two weeks' as White House reveals attack timeline

Trump gives two-week window for peace talks as Iran and Israel launch further strikes

The elderly woman was found holding kitchen utensils and she was targeted with the Taser when she refused to drop them.

Police officers face misconduct hearing after dementia patient, 90, 'handcuffed and hooded' for holding kitchen utensils
Coco Gauff of United States during the Roland-Garros 2025, French Open, Grand Slam tennis tournament on 7 June 2025 at Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, France

Coco Gauff suffers shock defeat to Wang Xinyu in Berlin

The Iranian State Radio and Television (IRIB) building could be seen burning from a distance after the strike

Implications of a US attack on Iran 'might be greater' than Iraq in 2003, former Defence Secretary claims
Father James has been jailed for seven years for preying on the vulnerable teenage boys at Ampleforth College in North Yorkshire.

Monk, 71, jailed after sexually abusing boys at ‘Catholic Eton’ for two decades

'Major incident' declared as smoke seen billowing from motorway tunnel with drivers told to 'stay in cars'

Rush hour chaos as smoke seen billowing from motorway tunnel with drivers told to 'stay in cars'
Expats take to social media to react to 'unbearable' UK heatwave that 'feels like a sauna'

'90 feels like 120 here': US expats react to 'unbearable' heatwave that makes UK 'feel like a sauna'
Jennifer Abbot, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home

Woman, 66, arrested on suspicion of killing film director in 'Rolex murder'

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer poses with a personalised England shirt as he meets with the England Women's football team, the Lionesses, at St George's Park in Staffordshire, England.

PM unveils new school PE drive as he meets Lionesses to give pupils 'opportunity to play for England'
Garner-Abbey had gone to the hotel with 22 year old Philip Wood, who was her partner at the time, but isn’t the father of the unborn child.

Pregnant teenager jailed for 'throwing rocks and stoking fires' in Rotherham migrant riots

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Members of the royal family attending day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse

Royal women out in force at Ascot for Ladies Day...but Kate stays away

The Prince of Wales and Earthshot Prize Council Member, Cate Blanchett, during a visit to 2023 Earthshot prize finalist Colorifix, a UK based company which creates sustainable dye for clothing, in Norwich, Norfolk.

William and Cate! Prince of Wales and Cate Blanchett don lab coats to see eco brand at work
The contents of the royal gift bag, as listed on eBay

Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding gift bag contents, listed on eBay for hundreds of pounds

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News