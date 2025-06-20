'Fix You - and the planet': Coldplay to reissue nine albums on clear records made from recycled plastic bottles

Coldplay are to reissue nine of their previous albums on clear records made from recycled plastic bottles. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Coldplay are to reissue nine of their previous albums on clear records made from recycled plastic bottles.

The EcoRecords are claimed to reduce carbon emissions during the manufacturing process by 85% compared with traditional vinyl production.

Jen Ivory, managing director of the band’s label Parlophone, said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with artists such as Coldplay who share our commitment to a more sustainable future for music.

“The shift to EcoRecord LP for their releases is a testament to what’s possible when innovation meets intention.

“It’s not just about a new product, it’s about pioneering manufacturing that significantly reduces environmental impact, providing fans with the same high-quality audio experience while setting a new standard for physical music production.”

Each 140g LP is made up of approximately nine recycled bottles, after they are cleaned, processed into small pellets and then moulded into records.

Coldplay will re-release debut album Parachutes (2000), A Rush of Blood To The Head (2002), X&Y (2005), Viva La Vida Or Death And All His Friends (2008), Mylo Xyloto (2011), Ghost Stories (2014), A Head Full Of Dreams (2015), Everyday Life (2019) and Music Of The Spheres (2021) in the series.

Coldplay claimed they had exceeded their climate change target while attempting to put on one of the greenest tours in history. Picture: Alamy

The band’s latest album Moon Music, released last year, has already been released on an EcoRecord LP.

It comes after Coldplay claimed they had exceeded their climate change target while attempting to put on one of the greenest tours in history.

In 2024, the group claimed its CO2 emissions were 59% less for the first two years of their Music Of The Spheres Tour compared to their stadium tour from 2016 to 2017, surpassing an initial 50% target.

The group used rechargeable batteries fuelled by renewable sources for the shows along with other efforts.

Coldplay have long campaigned for climate action, with frontman Chris Martin saying in 2019 they would not launch a globe-trotting tour for their album Everyday Life due to environmental concerns.

In October last year, Martin claimed his band would stop making albums after their 12th record, with Moon Music being their 10th.

All of the London-formed band’s albums have reached number one on the UK albums chart and the group have also had two number one singles in Viva La Vida and Paradise.

The latest series of reissues will be released on August 15 with pre-orders open on Coldplay’s website.