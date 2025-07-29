‘Con queen of Hollywood’ loses High Court bid to challenge US extradition

29 July 2025, 11:17

Hargobind Tahilramani, dubbed the 'con-queen of Hollywood' has lost his extradition appeal Apple TV+ production still
Hargobind Tahilramani, dubbed the 'con-queen of Hollywood' has lost his extradition appeal Apple TV+ production still. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man dubbed the “con queen of Hollywood” after allegedly impersonating movie executives and defrauding hundreds of people has lost a High Court bid to challenge his extradition to the US.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hargobind Tahilramani is accused of conning more than 300 victims, including actors, screenwriters and photographers, during a seven-year scam.

Tahilramani would allegedly convince entertainment industry professionals to travel to Indonesia at their own expense for non-existent projects before they were charged exorbitant expenses which were never repaid.

He is wanted in the US to face eight charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of wire fraud and five counts of aggravated identity theft.

The 45-year-old faced extradition proceedings in 2022, and in June 2023 Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring approved Tahilramani’s extradition, which was later ordered by the Home Secretary.

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell makes last-ditch freedom bid with Supreme Court appeal after questions from Trump's DoJ

Read more: Police investigate footage of Tommy Robinson at St Pancras station near 'unconscious man'

Hargobind Tahilramani conned actors and screenwriters in Hollywood over a seven year period
Hargobind Tahilramani conned actors and screenwriters in Hollywood over a seven year period. Picture: Alamy

Tahilramani brought an appeal to the High Court in London in April, and in a decision on Tuesday judge Mr Justice Sweeting dismissed the bid.

Lawyers for Tahilramani argued that the chief magistrate had been wrong to allow his extradition, considering his mental health and risk of suicide.

They also said the judge was wrong to find that extraditing Tahilramani would be compatible with his human rights given the risk of inhuman and degrading treatment, including sexual assault.

Mr Justice Sweeting said in a 28-page ruling: “The applicant’s case is that he would almost certainly face confinement alone in protective custody due to his sexual orientation and effeminate demeanour.”

The judge found that any differences in treatment Tahilramani could face in prison would be aimed at preventing inter-prisoner violence, and that the previous judge was right to conclude that it “would not be oppressive due to his physical or mental condition to extradite him”.

Mr Justice Sweeting concluded: “The differential treatment claimed by the applicant, even if established, would relate to protective measures taken due to vulnerability, and not as a result of a discriminatory intent or practice based on his sexual orientation.

“Such measures… are not inhuman or degrading and serve a legitimate purpose within the US penal system.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

S'Illot, San Lorenzo del Cardezar Municipality, Mediterranean Sea, Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, Europe.

British holidaymaker dies after being found face down in Majorca hotel swimming pool

Jolly Fisherman statue in Skegness, Lincolnshire.

'There's nothing jolly about killing fish': PETA calls for seaside town's much loved century-old mascot to be retired

House rooftops

Remortgaging approvals rise amid ‘unusually high’ housing market activity

England's Michelle Agyemang celebrates scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

What is Michelle Agyemang's viral sock style?

Charlotte Dujardin took part in an event in Gloucestershire after serving a one-year suspension from dressage

Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin makes dressage comeback after whipping ban

Mariah Carey has spoken about age in a new interview

Mariah Carey says she 'doesn’t acknowledge time' as she opens up about ageing

Singer Ozzy Osbourne.

Funeral cortege for Ozzy Osbourne to make final trip through his home city of Birmingham

An Aldi store worker at a till

Aldi to lift hourly pay to at least £13 for shop workers

Tommy Robinson at the scene at the station where a man was apparently attacked

Police investigate footage of Tommy Robinson at St Pancras station near 'unconscious man'

A nurse takes care of the baby in a Chinese hospital.

China offering parents £375 per child in drive to boost birth rate

A person holding a shopping basket in a supermarket.

Surging meat and tea prices drive food price inflation up for sixth month

Lucy Bronze of England celebrates with the Trophy after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final.

Lionesses open-top bus parade: When and where England fans can watch the celebrations

Suspected arsonist caught on CCTV as wildfires ravage parts of Europe

Suspected arsonist caught on CCTV as wildfires ravage parts of Europe

Clinton and Cristen Brink were stabbed while out on a family hike.

Parents stabbed to death in front of daughters during family hike as cops launch manhunt for attacker

An aerial view shows stranded cars in flooding due to heavy rains at Xinanzhuang village in Miyun district, on the outskirts of Beijing on July 29.

At least 30 killed and 80,000 evacuated in China as streets turn to rivers

The UK has successfully trialed high-altitude balloons which can conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions

Britain's new eye in the sky: Military to get fleet of unmanned surveillance balloons

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oliver Dawes, left, and Matthew Bird, were killed in the crash.

Plane was 'performing aerobatics' moments before Thorganby crash killed two, investigators say
A London Ambulance on a call in the city

Paramedics left ‘suicidal’ amid equipment failures and crushing demand, ambulance whistleblower warns
Members of the England women's football team pose for a photo in Downing Street

Lionesses to celebrate Euro 2025 victory with open-top victory bus parade through London

Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9 died in the attack

Southport to fall silent for three minutes to mark a year since horrific murders at Taylor Swift-themed dance class
A gunman armed with an assault-style rifle has killed four people inside a Manhattan skyscraper

'Hero' police officer among four killed in shooting at New York office building

File photo dated 18/05/17 of an elderly man at Rowheath House retirement

New 'game-changing' wonder-drug could halt Alzheimer's progression

Victorious England Women's Squad Arrive At Southend Airport

Women and girls to get grassroots football pitch access boost after England win

A police car outside St Pancras

Police investigate incident at St Pancras station involving 'unconscious man'

Salt warnings should be put on restaurant menus to encourage consumers to make healthier choices, a new study says.

Salt warnings on menus should follow calorie counts to clamp down on poor health, researchers say
The Prime Minister will hold a crunch Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Gaza as malnutrition grips the strip following an Israeli embargo preventing aid entering the territory.

PM to hold crunch Cabinet meeting to discuss Gaza as aid drops begin ahead of UK-led peace plan reveal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III, arrives for a reception for Caithness Communities hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority at Scrabster Harbour in Thurso

Charles unveils plaque during visit to nuclear transport ship in Scotland

Grace Clinton of England celebrates with the Trophy after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final.

King urges Lionesses to target World Cup glory after ‘great pride’ of Euros win

Queen Camilla presents the trophy at Ascot

Queen presents winner’s trophy at Ascot after King George race

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News