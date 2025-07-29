‘Con queen of Hollywood’ loses High Court bid to challenge US extradition

Hargobind Tahilramani, dubbed the 'con-queen of Hollywood' has lost his extradition appeal Apple TV+ production still. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man dubbed the “con queen of Hollywood” after allegedly impersonating movie executives and defrauding hundreds of people has lost a High Court bid to challenge his extradition to the US.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hargobind Tahilramani is accused of conning more than 300 victims, including actors, screenwriters and photographers, during a seven-year scam.

Tahilramani would allegedly convince entertainment industry professionals to travel to Indonesia at their own expense for non-existent projects before they were charged exorbitant expenses which were never repaid.

He is wanted in the US to face eight charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of wire fraud and five counts of aggravated identity theft.

The 45-year-old faced extradition proceedings in 2022, and in June 2023 Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring approved Tahilramani’s extradition, which was later ordered by the Home Secretary.

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell makes last-ditch freedom bid with Supreme Court appeal after questions from Trump's DoJ

Read more: Police investigate footage of Tommy Robinson at St Pancras station near 'unconscious man'

Hargobind Tahilramani conned actors and screenwriters in Hollywood over a seven year period. Picture: Alamy

Tahilramani brought an appeal to the High Court in London in April, and in a decision on Tuesday judge Mr Justice Sweeting dismissed the bid.

Lawyers for Tahilramani argued that the chief magistrate had been wrong to allow his extradition, considering his mental health and risk of suicide.

They also said the judge was wrong to find that extraditing Tahilramani would be compatible with his human rights given the risk of inhuman and degrading treatment, including sexual assault.

Mr Justice Sweeting said in a 28-page ruling: “The applicant’s case is that he would almost certainly face confinement alone in protective custody due to his sexual orientation and effeminate demeanour.”

The judge found that any differences in treatment Tahilramani could face in prison would be aimed at preventing inter-prisoner violence, and that the previous judge was right to conclude that it “would not be oppressive due to his physical or mental condition to extradite him”.

Mr Justice Sweeting concluded: “The differential treatment claimed by the applicant, even if established, would relate to protective measures taken due to vulnerability, and not as a result of a discriminatory intent or practice based on his sexual orientation.

“Such measures… are not inhuman or degrading and serve a legitimate purpose within the US penal system.”