Connie Francis, 'Stupid Cupid' hitmaker, dies aged 87

Connie Francis was known for songs including Pretty Little Baby and Stupid Cupid. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Connie Francis, who is known for hits including Pretty Little Baby and Stupid Cupid, has died at the age of 87.

The singer's friend Ron Roberts confirmed the news. "It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that i inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night. I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news," he wrote on Facebook.

Many fans paid their respects to the late star. One said: "Oh, this makes me so sad. I am so sorry for your loss. We are fans, but she was your lifelong friend. My deepest condolences to you."

Another wrote: "My heart is broken. I can barely remember a day that Connie was not in my life."

Earlier this month, Francis was hospitalised and admitted into the intensive care unit, as revealed by radio personality Cousin Brucie.

Connie Francis has died at the age of 87. Picture: Alamy

He disclosed that she had been experiencing "extreme" pelvic pain and needed to use a wheelchair, which led to her pulling out of a July 4 Independence Day show.

However, a few weeks ago, Francis told fans she was feeling "much better" and thanked them for their prayers.

Despite the singer's song Pretty Little Baby being released in 1962, it has been going viral on TikTok years later and has been streamed more than 74.8million times on Spotify.

Francis previously told People it was "amazing" to see the track continue to bring joy to people.

She rose to stardom in the 1950s and 1960s with hits Stupid Cupid, Lipstick on Your Collar, Who's Sorry Now, and Where the Boys Are.

Her song Who's Sorry Now hit number one in the UK in 1958 and remained there for six weeks.

In 1984, she penned the autobiography Who's Sorry Now, which became a New York Times bestseller.

She previously disclosed she was misdiagnosed with bipolar, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and attention-deficit disorder (ADD).