Singer Conor Maynard gives health update after being rushed to hospital on stretcher

Conor Maynard shared a health update after his fall. Picture: Instagram/Conor Maynard

By Emma Soteriou

Singer Conor Maynard has given a health update after being rushed to hospital over the weekend.

Loading audio...

The 32-year-old revealed he had been taken to hospital on Instagram, captioning a photo of him lying on a stretcher as "Sunday Funday".

Another video shared on Sunday evening showed him being transported on a stretcher by paramedics with his neck and back in a brace.

Giving fans a health update, Maynard said: "I'm doing OK guys. You're not allowed to laugh but... I fell down the stairs."

He added: "But nothing too serious, you can all breathe now."

The singer was wheeled out on a stretcher. Picture: Instagram/Conor Maynard

The singer shot to fame in 2012 with the release of his single, Can't Say No, which climbed to number two on the UK Singles Chart.

His most recent album, +11 Hours, was released in 2023.

He has also become an influential figure on social media, building a following of 8.4million on TikTok.

Maynard has previously opened up about his struggles with anxiety, seeking advice from his followers on medication.

It was revealed last year that he had become a dad with The Traitors star Charlotte Chilton too.

The pair were introduced to each other by series two winner Harry Clark at the show's wrap party.

They are not together and not believed to be on speaking terms.