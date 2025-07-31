MMA fighter Conor McGregor loses appeal in civil rape case

31 July 2025, 15:01 | Updated: 31 July 2025, 15:36

Conor McGregor has lost his appeal in a civil rape case.
Conor McGregor has lost his appeal in a civil rape case. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Disgraced MMA fighter Conor McGregor has lost his appeal against a civil jury's finding in favour of Nikita Hand on all five grounds that the case was taken.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nikita Hand, 35, successfully sued McGregor in a civil court over an incident in which he was alleged to have "brutally raped and battered" her in a penthouse at a south Dublin hotel in December 2018.

The jury found McGregor, who told the court he had consensual sex with Ms Hand, civilly liable for assault.

The total amount of damages awarded to Ms Hand by the jury was €248,603 (roughly £206,600).

McGregor then launched an appeal on the basis of five grounds, one of which involved new evidence that was dramatically withdrawn at a hearing earlier this month.

Reading out the judgment on behalf of the three-judge panel, Mr Justice Brian O'Moore summarised the grounds for appeal before explaining the Court of Appeal's reasons for dismissing all five grounds.

"I therefore dismiss the appeal in its entirety," he said.

Ms Hand was in court for the delivery of the judgment, while Mr McGregor was not present.

Read more: Conor McGregor claims woman who said he 'battered and raped' her in hotel room 'moaned with pleasure'

Read more: Conor McGregor accused of raping and choking woman after snorting cocaine

Mr Conor McGregor leaves court last November
Mr Conor McGregor leaves court last November. Picture: Getty
Nikita Hand, who is also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, speaking to the media outside the High Court in Dublin
Nikita Hand, who is also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, speaking to the media outside the High Court in Dublin. Picture: Alamy

After the initial trial, Nikita Hand said she hoped her case will remind victims of assault to keep "pushing forward for justice".

She said: "I hope my story is a reminder that no matter how afraid you might be: Speak up, you have a voice and keep on fighting for justice.

"I know this has impacted not only my life, my daughter's, my family and friends tremendously.

"It's something that I'll never forget for the rest of my life."Now that justice has been served, I can now try and move on and look forward to the future with my family and friends and daughter."

Asked if she felt vindicated following the jury's decision, she said: "Yes, I do. Thank you."

