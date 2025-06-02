Tributes pour in as Coronation Street actress Barbara Ferris dies aged 85

2 June 2025, 08:39

British actress Barbara Ferris who played barmaid Nona Williams in the television programme Coronation Street
British actress Barbara Ferris who played barmaid Nona Williams in the television programme Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Former Coronation Street star and model Barbara Ferris has died aged 85.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Corrie actress, sister to Call the Midwife star Pam Ferris, passed away on May 23, her family confirmed today.

Ferris starred in 10 episodes of the iconic soap, playing Nona Willis at the Rovers Return, but quit the show after struggling with the Lancastrian accent.

She also starred in the 1965 film Catch Us If You Can, alongside Dave Clark.

She quit acting in 1990 after appearing in Peter Medak’s The Krays.

Read more: Race Across the World contestant Sam Gardiner, 24, dies in car crash as family pay tribute to his 'joy and energy'

Barbara Ferris
Barbara Ferris. Picture: Alamy

Fans have flooded social media with tributes to the beloved actress.

One heartbroken fan wrote: "Absolutely gutted to hear about Barbara Ferris. She had such a quiet grace on screen -- Catch Us If You Can was a core memory from my childhood. Rest easy, Dinah."

Another said: "RIP to Barbara Ferris - unforgettable in The Krays. That voice, that presence. We were lucky to have her, even if briefly."

While a third wrote: "Barbara was one of the kindest, most generous actors I ever worked with. Her laughter lit up every set we shared. It was an honour just to be around her."

Ferris leaves behind her husband John Quested and three children, Nicholas, Christopher, and Catherine.

The pair married in 1960 before sharing a one-day honeymoon in the Dorchester hotel.

