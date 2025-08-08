Coronation Street and Mrs Brown’s Boys star Frank Grimes dies at the age of 78

8 August 2025, 20:19

Frank Grimes in his younger years, in Hamlet.
Frank Grimes in his younger years, in Hamlet. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Frank Grimes, a theatre legend who also starred in popular shows including Coronation Street and Mrs Brown's Boys, has died at the age of 78.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is understood that the actor, best known for his role as Barry Connor in Coronation Street, died on August 1 surrounded by his family following a short illness.

His death was announced by the Irish Cultural Centre, which is based in London, on Friday August 3 via a lengthy Facebook post which read: "It's with deep sadness and heavy hearts that the ICC has to regretfully inform you that the great Irish actor Frank Grimes suddenly sadly passed away surrounded by his wife and family.

"Frank was undoubtedly one of Ireland's greatest actors, he was a dearly loved friend of the ICC's and over the past three decades, he trod the ICC's stage on so many occasions."

It went on to say: "We are so sad to have to say goodbye to Frank, but we are also so blessed to have known him, to have worked with him and seen him perform.

"We send our sincere condolences to his wife Ginnette, his daughter Tilly, his son Andrew, his 7 grandchildren and to all his extended family."

Grimes' career spanned several decades. In 2008, he made his first appearance as Barry Connor in Coronation Street, going on to appear in more than 50 episodes of the popular soap before departing in 2015.

He also starred in Mrs Brown’s Boys, as well as shows and films such as A Bridge Too Far, Tulips of Harlem, The Outsider and Blind Justice.

He also took the theatre world by storm, becoming a Tony Award nominee for his role in the play Borstal Boy.

