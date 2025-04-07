Coronation Street star's sudden death at 72 - as family pay tribute to 'gentleman' actor

John's loveable character Charlie kicked off a whirlwind romance with Rovers Return landlady Bet Gilroy (played by Julie Goodyear). Picture: ITV

By Danielle de Wolfe

Tributes have poured in to a former Coronation Street star who has died suddenly at the age of 72.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Actor John Saint Ryan is said to have suffered a sudden heart attack which led to his death, with family members announcing his passing over social media.

The actor's death was shared by his wife Joyce who took to Facebook to inform family and friends: "I and our family want to let our friends know that John had a heart attack the evening of Thursday 3rd of April.

"We were with him at the hospital where the staff did everything possible but unfortunately he did not survive."

Mr Ryan was born in Burnley, Lancashire, and starred in a host of big and small screen offerings before securing the role of lorry driver Charlie Whelan in the ITV soap.

Read more: David Beckham's former bodyguard Craig Ainsworth found dead in Spain following hunt for war veteran

John Saint Ryan starred in the soap for a number of years. Picture: ITV

Starring in the show from 1993 through to 1994, the star died following the sudden heart attack on April 3.

"We are absolutely heart broken. John wanted to aid medical research and donated his body, so there will not be a funeral," the family continued in the Facebook post.

"Later, we will arrange a celebration of his wonderful life.

"We are all fortunate to have known and loved this special 'Gentleman' as he has been described to me numerous times over the last couple of days."

Actor John Saint Ryan is said to have suffered a sudden heart attack which led to his death, with family members announcing his passing over social media. Picture: Granada Television

The actor gained his first role as a stunt double for James Bond legend Sean Connery on the film The Medicine Man.

He went on to make his acting debut in Channel 4's G.B.H. in 1983, before landing roles in Emmerdale and later Coronation Street.

He also starred in a string of Hollywood films after moving to California to further his acting career.

John is survived by his wife, alongside his three sons.