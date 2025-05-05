Coronation Street to air flashback episode taking viewers back to 2007

5 May 2025, 09:53

The Coronation Street episode will flashback to 2007 and reveal how Kit, Mick and Lou know one another
The Coronation Street episode will flashback to 2007 and reveal how Kit, Mick and Lou know one another. Picture: ITV

A flashback episode of Coronation Street is to take viewers back to 2007 to explore the history of one of the soap's characters.

The episode of the ITV show on Friday May 16 will reveal the secrets of Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) and what made him the man he is today.

Viewers will also be given a glimpse into the young lives of Mick Michaelis (Joe Layton) and Lou Michaelis (Farrel Hegarty), which ITV says will uncover the truth behind their intertwined past.

Brook Debio will appear as the young Kit, with Lewis Walton as Mick and Charlotte Alex-Riley as Lou, and ITV said the programme makers went to "great lengths" to recreate the year 2007.

Kit Green's mystery past will finally be revealed in the flashback episode
Kit Green's mystery past will finally be revealed in the flashback episode. Picture: ITV

Jason Wingard, director of the episode, said: "We had to do a lot of research into what would give away the era. In 2007 there were DVDs in shops and music, cars and phones were all different.

"During the planning stage, we had a lot of department meetings. We had to control every aspect of the location, ensuring the right cars and houses were in the background to capture the perfect atmosphere for the episode.

"It's been a fantastic experience directing this episode, I'm really proud of the performances. The entire cast and crew were amazing and the whole process was exhilarating."

Roberts said: "I was grateful that we'd be delving into Kit's past to show why he is the way he is. He lived a completely different life back then, one he's worked hard to leave behind, unlike Mick.

"The arrival of Mick and Lou has definitely shaken Kit. He knows they bring trouble, and now, as a detective constable, his job is to maintain peace in Weatherfield.

"Kit was very much like Mick and Lou growing up, and they hold that over him so he's terrified of his past coming back to haunt him.

"It was also quite surreal meeting Brook, the actor playing young Kit - definitely a funny experience to come face-to-face with a younger version of myself."

