Cosby Show icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies aged 54 after 'accidental drowning'

21 July 2025, 19:27

Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Cosby Show icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner has died aged just 54 after a reported “accidental drowning.”

Best known for his turn as Theodore Huxtable on the ’80s sitcom, Warner’s death was first reported by TMZ on Monday evening.

Warner’s body was reportedly found on Sunday after an "accidental drowning" while swimming in the ocean.

Sources have said Warner leaves behind a wife and a daughter, but would not wish to share their names as he “always kept his family life private.”

Malcolm Jamal-Warner Has Passed Away.
Malcolm Jamal-Warner Has Passed Away. Picture: Alamy

Despite the Cosby Show’s star, Bill Cosby, ultimately being unmasked as a sexual predator, Warner said in 2023 he was proud of his work on the smash hit.

He said: "I know I can speak for all the cast when I say The Cosby Show is something that we are all still very proud of.

"We share a unique experience that keeps us lovingly bonded no matter how much time goes between seeing or hearing from each other.

"Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I'm still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on — first and foremost, black culture — but also American culture."

Tributes have poured in for Warner following the news of his death.

One X user wrote: “RIP to the great Malcolm Jamal Warner, my generation grew up on him.”

While another added: “That man gave us one of the greatest scenes in the history of television.

“I cannot even believe this. I am over here SOBBING!

“Rest in poetry, Malcolm Jamal Warner.”

