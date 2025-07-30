Couples hide from 'Coldplay Cam' at music festival

30 July 2025

Couples ducked from view, rather than kissed, at Truck Festival's Coldplay Cam
Couples ducked from view, rather than kissed, at Truck Festival's Coldplay Cam. Picture: Truck Festival / Instagram

By William Mata

Truck Festival started what might become a summer trend with its “Coldplay Camera,” giving crowds the opposite of the conventional kiss cam.

The South Oxfordshire farm event pointed its camera at couples waiting to see headliners Kasabian, Courteeners, and Nothing but Thieves last weekend.

But when they flashed up on the main stage screen they were not expected to kiss, but instead duck for cover - with fans cheering every awkward dodge out of the way.

Coldplay Cam was held by Truck after the viral video of a couple appearing to hide out of the way during the kiss cam at the concert in Boston, US, earlier this month.

Unaware Chris Martin, the band’s frontman, said: "Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

He was joking but it turned out he was right on both counts.

Read also: Tech firm blasts CEO's 'fake' statement breaking silence after he was caught on kisscam with HR chief at Coldplay gig

It was later revealed that the couple were Kristin Cabot, a married woman, who was out for the night with Andy Byron, her boss and chief executive of Astronomer.

Mr Byron stepped down from his role and was replaced by Pete DeJoy.

Astronomer, in a humorous twist, then employed Gwynneth Paltrow, the actress who is Martin’s ex wife, to be the “temporary spokesperson” to explain what the company does.

Martin subtly addressed the issue by stating in the subsequent concert: "We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd. How we're going to do that is we're going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen."

A video appeared to show two senior members of staff at tech firm Astronomer embracing at a Coldplay concert went viral last week.
A video appeared to show two senior members of staff at tech firm Astronomer embracing at a Coldplay concert went viral last week. Picture: TikTok

Truck has taken the concept and run with it. “Coldplay Cam at Truck… you lot did not disappoint,” said a message on its Instagram page.

And fans were loving it.

“The only joke about this that’s actually made me laugh,” one said.

“I love the couple that didn't participate and got booed,” another added.

