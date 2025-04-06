Craig Revel Horwood takes aim at fellow Strictly Come Dancing judges

By Emma Soteriou

Craig Revel-Horwood has taken aim at his fellow Strictly Come Dancing judges, insisting he alone was responsible for the show’s ongoing success.

The former dancer and choreographer has appeared as a judge in every edition of the show except one, and is renowned for his blunt criticism and tough feedback on contestants.

He currently marks alongside Shirley Ballas, 64, Anton Du Beke, 58, and Motsi Mabuse, 43.

In a harsh remark dismissing former head judge Len Goodman and ousted Arlene Phillips, the sharp-tongued Craig declared there is "no other judge."

This came amid growing uncertainty about the future of some of the much-loved show’s long-time stars.

Craig, a Strictly veteran with 21 years under his belt, didn’t hold back on the opening night of his UK tour, Revelations: Songs Boys Don’t Sing.

He told the Sun. "There is no other judge. I created it. They are either dead or have been sacked."

He added: "I get booed heavily but I enjoy playing the villain."

The judge, who has been on Strictly for 21 years, also joked that his remarks would help him sell tickets for his new tour.

"We are going to be in the news," he said.

"We need it as this is the beginning of the tour and we need to sell the tour."

Horwod also admitted last year that he had toned down his comments on the show amid concerns he would be 'cancelled'.

"I was really harsh 20 years ago," he said. "When I look back, I think, ‘Ooh, that’s cutting’.

"It would now be classed as bullying, and then I’d be cancelled."