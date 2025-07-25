Dame Cleo Laine, the 'First Lady of Jazz’, dies aged 97 as tributes pour in

25 July 2025, 22:36

Dame Cleo Laine was a Grammy award-winning, leading figure of the British jazz music scene
Dame Cleo Laine was a Grammy award-winning, leading figure of the British jazz music scene. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Veteran jazz singer Dame Cleo Laine, famed for her scat singing style, has died at the age of 97.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nicknamed the First Lady of Jazz, Dame Cleo Laine was a Grammy award-winning, leading figure of the British jazz music scene along with her late husband, saxophonist Sir John Dankworth, for many years and worked with the likes of Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra.

A statement from her children, Jacqui and Alec Dankworth, said: “It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved mother, Cleo, who died peacefully yesterday afternoon.“

"We will all miss her terribly. The family wish to be given space to grieve and ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

The Stables, a charity and venue founded by Dame Cleo and Sir John, said in a statement it was “greatly saddened” by the news that “one of its founders and Life President, DameCleo Laine has passed away”.

David Meadowcroft, chairman of the charity, said: “Dame Cleo was a remarkable performer who was loved by audiences around the world, and her commitment to ensuring young people had access to great music and music education will continue through the work of The Stables.”

Read More: 'Lost the best friend I ever had': Kelly Osbourne pays tribute to Ozzy

Read More: Riverdance star Michael Flatley to make bid for Irish presidency

Dame Cleo Laine performs at the Year at the Jazz FM Awards at Shoreditch Town Hall
Dame Cleo Laine performing at the Year at the Jazz FM Awards at Shoreditch Town Hall in 2018. Picture: Alamy
Cleo Laine recording in a studio with Ray Charles in 1976
Cleo Laine recording in a studio with Ray Charles in 1976. Picture: Getty

Monica Ferguson, chief executive and artistic director of The Stables, said: “Dame Cleowas admired greatly by fans, other musicians and by The Stables staff and volunteers. She will be greatly missed, but her unique talent will always be remembered.”

Sir John, who had been a mainstay of the British jazz scene for more than 50 years, died aged 82 in 2010.

She was the daughter of a Jamaican father and English mother whose childhood in Southall, west London, was supported by her father’s busking talents.

Her early singing experience started at home, with group family singalongs alongside her music-loving father.

But before her musical career really took off, Dame Cleo was confined to the life of a hairdresser’s assistant.

Cleo Laine and her husband, musician Johnny Dankworth, in 1974
Cleo Laine and her husband, jazz saxophonist Johnny Dankworth, in 1974. Picture: Getty
Cleo Laine performing at The Globe in London in 2000
Cleo Laine performing at The Globe in London in 2000. Picture: Alamy

She never gave up, entering talent contests and she sang on a semi-professional basis before finally auditioning for the Johnny Dankworth Seven.

After that, she never looked back.

She and Sir John, who married in 1958, worked with some of the top names in the music business – and she scored a UK top 10 hit in 1961 with You’ll Answer To Me.

She previously told the PA news agency: “At the age of three I was singing, because our family sang, and we entertained each other. So right from a very early age there was this kind of Cinderella dream that I was going to do all this.“

"When I wrote my autobiography I realised it was quite a Cinderella story in some ways.“

"To me the wonderful thing is actually having done it, not the accolade, but to be singing, and to be singing at the age I am now. That is the best part of it.”

Laine received a Grammy award for Best Jazz Vocal Performance in 1985. In 2002 the British Jazz Awards honoured her with their Life Achievement Award.

Although best known as a jazz singer, Laine was also an accomplished actress, playing at London’s Royal Court Theatre in 1958 and starring in Show Boat at the Adelphi.

She became a dame in the 1997 Birthday Honours, saying at the time: “I am of course, deeply honoured, but I think they have got the reason for it slightly wrong.“

"It is British jazz that should have received the accolade for its service to me – it has given me a wonderful life, a successful career and an opportunity to travel the globe doing what I love to do, listening to and working with some of the world’s most creative musicians.“

"I’m a very lucky lady and I’m extremely grateful.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People attend a vigil for shooting victims Vanessa Whyte, 45 and her children, James, 14, and Sara, 13.

Hundreds gather at community vigil for mother and children killed in Co Fermanagh shooting

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media after he arrived at Prestwick Airport

Trump touches down in Scotland ahead of meeting the PM and says: 'Stop the windmills and stop immigration'

The altercation occurred outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, following an asylum seeker’s accusation of sexual assault last week.

Two more charged in connection with anti-migrant protests in Epping

Wrexham have made an ambitious approach for Christian Eriksen, according to the former Manchester United midfielder’s agent.

Wrexham make surprising approach for Danish footballer Christian Eriksen

yh

Man charged with murdering 'deeply loved' elderly couple who died in arson attack

England forward Lauren James is facing a race against time to be fit for Sunday’s Euro 2025 final with Spain.

England’s Lauren James in race against time to recover from injury as Euro 2025 final draws ever closer

The Forth Road Bridge was closed to traffic on Friday after 10 Greenpeace activists suspended themselves from the structure in order to block a tanker.

Forth Road Bridge closed as 10 Greenpeace activists hang from ropes

Riverdance star Michael Flatley is hoping to become Ireland's next president, a court has heard.

Riverdance star Michael Flatley to make bid for Irish presidency

Micheal Ward has been charged with rape

Top Boy actor Micheal Ward charged with rape and sexual assault

England batting coach Graham Thorpe looks on during nets at Seddon Park in 2018.

‘Failings’ in care of ex-cricketer Graham Thorpe in months before his death, inquest hears

Kelyan Bokassa was knifed to death on a bus in Woolwich

Smiling teenage killers jailed for life for machete attack on 14-year-old Kelyan Bokassa on London bus

England v Italy - UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Semi-Final

Will we get a day off if Lionesses win the Euros?

Multiple bodies have been found in the woods in Cornwall.

Only one body found in Cornwall woods, say police after claims of ‘multiple remains’

Depressed unhappy African woman lying on couch at home, crying, suffering from divorce or break up.

You can die from a broken heart, scientists confirm

Debbie Duncan

Jay Slater's death 'touched the hearts of the nation', tearful mum Debbie tells inquest

Victoria Pelova and Chloe Kelly of Arsenal celebrate victory at full-time following the UEFA Women's Champions League final match between Arsenal WFC and FC Barcelona at Estadio Jose Alvalade

All WSL fixtures 2025/26

Latest News

See more Latest News

Traffic at a standstill on the M11 (FILE)

M11 motorway closed in both directions as delays expected to impact major UK airport

Richard Law, 68, has been detained indefinitely for the murder of Judith Law, 70

Brother who told 999 'I’ve killed my sister' detained after admitting fatal hammer attack on sibling
Moment gang armed with angle grinders steal row of mopeds outside Ikea - as security watch on

Moment brazen bike thieves armed with angle grinder steal moped in front of shocked shoppers outside Ikea
Planes airdrop humanitarian aid in Gaza in October 2024 amid Israeli attacks

Israel to allow foreign countries to parachute aid into Gaza, IDF says

A line of police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping

Tough new rules to crack down on migrants who 'game' the hotel system and refuse to leave

Pupils Wearing School Uniform In Computer Class

What are the UK rules around school uniforms?

Simon Bailey, 58, is now suing his former station Avon Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighter resigned after being disciplined for not stopping his staff saying ‘fireman’

Dr Nick Maynard, who spent four weeks working inside Nasser Hospital in the south of the Strip, warned there was “profound malnutrition” among the population

British surgeon claims IDF soldiers shooting Palestinians at aid points 'like target practise' amid Gaza hunger crisis
Comp of Liverpool starting XI with Alexander Isak

How could Liverpool line-up with Isak and Ekitike?

Jay Slater's body was found in a ravine in a remote area of Tenerife

Jay Slater's death in Tenerife ruled 'accidental' after falling from height, coroner rules

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles met Modi during an audience at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Charles meets Modi at Sandringham following signing of 'historic' trade deal

Camilla joked with Phil Smith when he showed her his latest body art by sticking out his left leg covered in royal monograms.

Superfan makes Camilla laugh by showing her his leg inked with royal monograms

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Patron of The Football Association, visits St. George's Park.

Prince William to cheer on Lionesses at Women's Euros 2025 final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News