Damning report into Masterchef's Gregg Wallace reveals 45 'substantiated' complaints against BBC star

14 July 2025, 10:04 | Updated: 14 July 2025, 10:41

File photo dated 16/02/17 of Gregg Wallace. A total of 45 out of the 83 allegations made against the former MasterChef presenter during his time on the show were substantiated, including one allegation of "unwelcome physical contact"
File photo dated 16/02/17 of Gregg Wallace. A total of 45 out of the 83 allegations made against the former MasterChef presenter during his time on the show were substantiated, including one allegation of "unwelcome physical contact". Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A report into the behaviour of Masterchef's Gregg Wallace reveal that 45 out of 83 allegations raised against the star have been 'substantiated' - as the BBC says it has no plans to work with him again.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The report, commissioned by MasterChef's production company Banijay UK and conducted by independent law firm Lewis Silkin, looked into allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the presenter, revealing 45 'substantiated' complaints against the BBC star out of 83 highlighted.

The substantiated claims include one allegation of "unwelcome physical contact", the report said.

The report found:

  • Twelve claims he made inappropriate jokes and innuendo
  • Sixteen reports he made sexually explicit comments
  • Two allegations that he made sexualised comments to or about someone
  • Four complaints that he made culturally insensitive or racist comments
  • Three claims that he was in a state of undress
  • Seven allegations of bullying
  • One allegation of unwanted touching

In November 2024 Banijay UK announced that Wallace would step away from his role on MasterChef while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated.

The report found that the "majority of the allegations against Mr Wallace (94%) related to behaviour which is said to have occurred between 2005 and 2018", with only one allegation substantiated after 2018.

It also concluded that the "majority of the substantiated allegations against Mr Wallace related to inappropriate sexual language and humour", adding that "a smaller number of allegations of other inappropriate language and being in a state of undress were also substantiated", with "one incident of unwelcome physical contact" also substantiated.

The report noted that during the course of the investigation, which was over a seven-month period, Wallace was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, and said that the findings should be viewed in the context of his neurodiversity.

Read more: 'He's gone all John Terry': Donald Trump gatecrashes Chelsea's Club World Cup trophy lift

Chef John Torode (left) poses with fellow Masterchef presenter Gregg Wallace as he launches his new book 'Beef' at Smith's of Smithfield, Charterhouse Street, in central London.
Chef John Torode (left) poses with fellow Masterchef presenter Gregg Wallace as he launches his new book 'Beef' at Smith's of Smithfield, Charterhouse Street, in central London. Picture: Alamy

During the investigation it was also found that "10 standalone allegations were made against other people, two of which were substantiated".

Wallace, 60, has been "co-operative and forthcoming" and was interviewed three times by the investigations team, for a total of 14 hours of interview.

But Banijay UK said that "Wallace's return to MasterChef (is) untenable" following the number of sustained allegations.

Patrick Holland, chief executive of Banijay UK, said that while the report "makes for uncomfortable reading, highlighting failures in legacy reporting and HR procedures", it also provided "valuable insight to ensure that going forward everyone working on our productions feels safe and supported, and that inappropriate behaviour is quickly and professionally dealt with".

Mr Holland added: "In earlier years, specifically prior to 2016 where the vast majority of these issues arose, it is clear that escalation procedures were not as robust as they should have been, and awareness of policies and procedures were lacking particularly amongst freelance staff."

He said Wallace would not be returning to MasterChef, adding: "We are extremely sorry to anyone who has been impacted by this behaviour and felt unable to speak up at the time or that their complaint was not adequately addressed.

File photo dated 21/01/2020 of BBC Broadcasting House in London. A total of 45 out of the 83 allegations made against the former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace during his time on the show were substantiated.
File photo dated 21/01/2020 of BBC Broadcasting House in London. A total of 45 out of the 83 allegations made against the former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace during his time on the show were substantiated. Picture: Alamy

"MasterChef is a much-loved show which, year in, year out, changes the lives and careers of contestants, amateur and professional alike.

"It's made by a brilliant team of outstanding professionals and we look forward to bringing more exceptional cooking to screens in the coming months and years."

The BBC also said it has "informed" Wallace that it has "no plans to work with him in future", adding in a statement: "The investigation details a substantial number of allegations of inappropriate conduct spanning 19 years.

"This behaviour falls below the values of the BBC and the expectations we have for anyone who works with or for us.

"Although the full extent of these issues were not known at the relevant time, opportunities were missed to address this behaviour, both by the production companies running MasterChef and the BBC. We accept more could and should have been done sooner."

The BBC also addressed the future of a series of MasterChef filmed last year which has not yet been aired, saying they had not made a final decision on broadcasting it, adding: "We know this is disappointing for fans of the show and those who took part, and at the appropriate time Banijay UK will consult further with the amateur contestants.

Their statement added: "We want to reaffirm, there is no place for the abuse of power, unacceptable behaviour or language at the BBC, or shows made for the BBC."

File photo dated 28/2/2023 of Gregg Wallace after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the Princess Royal in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.
File photo dated 28/2/2023 of Gregg Wallace after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the Princess Royal in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

Last year a BBC News investigation revealed a string of allegations of inappropriate sexual comments and alleged inappropriate behaviour against Wallace by 13 people who worked with him across a range of shows over a 17-year period, including former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark.

A statement from Wallace's lawyers at the time said that it "is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature", as reported by BBC News.

In December, Wallace claimed in an Instagram video that complaints about his behaviour came from "a handful of middle-class women of a certain age".

After a backlash, he apologised for any "offence" or "upset" caused and said he would "take some time out".

Ahead of the official publishing of the external review, Wallace claimed in an Instagram post on July 8 that he had been cleared of the "most serious and sensational accusations" against him.

He added that his neurodiversity had "now formally (been) diagnosed as autism", saying in the social media post that it was "suspected and discussed by colleagues across countless seasons of MasterChef".

His social media post and the report come as the TV presenter and former greengrocer faced claims from 50 or more people, as reported by BBC News last week, with the majority saying he made inappropriate sexual comments, and 11 women accused him of inappropriate sexual behaviour, such as groping and touching.

Wallace was the original presenter of the BBC show Saturday Kitchen in 2002 and has also featured on Eat Well For Less?, Inside The Factory, Turn Back Time, Harvest and Supermarket Secrets.

He was most known, however, for presenting MasterChef, MasterChef: The Professionals, and Celebrity MasterChef.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The collision of two black holes

Scientists detect biggest ever merger of two massive black holes just beyond the Milky Way

n

Southeast Spain rocked by earthquake as tourist hotspots suffer severe floods

Walter Renwick

Lumberjack wrongly arrested for felling Sycamore Gap tree forced to wear Rod Stewart wig to avoid abuse

A generic stock photo of school girls walking to school

Parents are set to spend more than £100 per child on "back to school" clothes

Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025

'He's gone all John Terry': Donald Trump gatecrashes Chelsea's Club World Cup trophy lift

Gunmen entering through a door

30 people dead and 100 injured following armed clashes in Syrian city, say officials

A young girl using a mobile phone.

Mandatory reporting of child sex abuse might have ‘little or no consequence’

Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Port Talbot moves towards arc furnace future with groundbreaking ceremony

Gatwick-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers including 53 Brits crashes minutes after take -off

Air India pilots' 'medical records examined' after report suggests fuel switches 'were turned off in cockpit'

Colin Firth

Pride and Prejudice fans left fuming after Netflix axes iconic scene from remake

DIY heart monitor rolled out to cut hospital waiting lists - staff on a NHS hospital ward.

DIY heart monitor rolled out to cut hospital waiting lists

Amazon delivery driver dies after train hits van at level crossing

Amazon delivery driver dies after train hits van at level crossing

London Southend Airport to remain closed after plane crash 'fireball'

London Southend Airport to remain closed after plane crash 'fireball'

Shooting In Kentucky leaves state trooper Injured and multiple victims at a Baptist Church.

Two killed in church shooting after routine traffic stop develops into high speed car chase in Kentucky

End of Life care could be transformed with impacts seen across NHS and social care

New £1 million initiative aims to transform end-of-life care for dementia patients

Violent confrontations broke out in Torre Pacheco after a pensioner was attacked.

Anti-migrant unrest erupts for second night in Spanish town after pensioner assaulted

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump was injured during a shooting at a campaign rally In Butler lat year,

Donald Trump says Secret Service were having 'bad day' and made 'mistakes' one year on from assassination attempt
Enzo Maresca, Head Coach of Chelsea FC, Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain, in a clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea FC.

Chelsea win the Club World Cup beating Paris St Germain - as players clash after final whistle
England's Beth Mead celebrates scoring their side's fifth goal of the game during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025.

England reach quarter-finals of Women's Euros with 6-1 victory over Wales

John Kennedy, Midge Ure, Harvey Goldsmith and Sir Bob Geldof attend a gala performance of 'Just For One Day: The Live Aid Musical'.

Bob Geldof says Live Aid still resonates today 40 years on from benefit concert

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after beating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain to win the men's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

Jannik Sinner beats Carlos Alcaraz to win men's Wimbledon final

Heatwave Continues in London

Parts of UK hit year’s highest temperatures before heatwave starts to cool

Boris Johnson partied at a nightclub in Capri.

Boris Johnson belts out karaoke and swigs champagne as he lives it up on Italy holiday

Liverpool fans pay tribute to Liverpool player Diogo Jota ahead of the pre-season friendly match at Deepdale Stadium, Preston.

Liverpool pay emotional tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of first friendly since footballer's death
Emergency services attend the scene of a plane crash at Southend Airport.

Pilots ‘waved to children before crashing into fireball’ at Southend Airport, says witness

Two boys died in a crash on Corhampton Lane.

Two teenage boys, 16 and 17, die after car crashes into tree

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is ready to talk to King Charles in the aim of repairing relations between the pair

Prince Harry 'set for peace summit with King Charles’ - but has no plans to meet William

The Princess of Wales (centre), Princess Charlotte (second right) and the Prince of Wales (right), are greeted by Sally Ambrose at Wimbledon

George and Charlotte join Prince and Princess of Wales at Wimbledon men's singles final

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

King and Prince Harry's aides 'meet for secret peace talks'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News