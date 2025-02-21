Daniel Craig breaks silence after James Bond producers hand franchise to Amazon

Actor Daniel Craig during ' Skyfall ' movie premiere in Berlin on 30th October 2012. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Daniel Craig has broken his silence, expressing his 'admiration' for the 007 role.

Loading audio...

Daniel Craig has broken his silence on Amazon's historic buyout of the Bond film rights

“My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished," Craig said.

“I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them.”

In a shock announcement yesterday, Amazon MGM Studios and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said they have "formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights."

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said: "Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment.

"We are grateful to the late Albert R Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide.

"We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world."

Mr Wilson, 83, said: "With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects.

"Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future."

James Bond producers Michael Wilson, Barbara Broccoli, and actor Christoph Waltz. Picture: Getty

Ms Broccoli, 64, added: "My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli.

"I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry.

"With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects."

Under the new joint venture, Amazon MGM Studios, Wilson and Broccoli will remain co-owners of the James Bond intellectual property rights.

The new deal comes after mounting speculation about the fate of the British spy, four years after his last outing in No Time to Die, which was also Daniel Craig's final appearance in the role.