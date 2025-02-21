Daniel Craig breaks silence after James Bond producers hand franchise to Amazon

21 February 2025, 15:23 | Updated: 21 February 2025, 15:27

Actor Daniel Craig during ' Skyfall ' movie premiere in Berlin on 30th October 2012
Actor Daniel Craig during ' Skyfall ' movie premiere in Berlin on 30th October 2012. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Daniel Craig has broken his silence, expressing his 'admiration' for the 007 role.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Daniel Craig has broken his silence on Amazon's historic buyout of the Bond film rights

“My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished," Craig said.

“I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them.”

In a shock announcement yesterday, Amazon MGM Studios and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said they have "formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights."

"Casino Royale" James Bond
"Casino Royale" James Bond. Picture: Getty

Read More: Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after Bristol Airport arrest

Read More: Andrew Tate sparks outrage after 'disgusting' comment on Ariana Grande's appearance

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said: "Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment.

"We are grateful to the late Albert R Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide.

"We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world."

Mr Wilson, 83, said: "With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects.

"Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future."

James Bond producers Michael Wilson, Barbara Broccoli, and actor Christoph Waltz
James Bond producers Michael Wilson, Barbara Broccoli, and actor Christoph Waltz. Picture: Getty

Ms Broccoli, 64, added: "My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli.

"I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry.

"With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects."

Under the new joint venture, Amazon MGM Studios, Wilson and Broccoli will remain co-owners of the James Bond intellectual property rights.

The new deal comes after mounting speculation about the fate of the British spy, four years after his last outing in No Time to Die, which was also Daniel Craig's final appearance in the role.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

iPhone security update.

Apple to remove highest level of iPhone data protection, amid government security row

Steve Bannon has been accused of giving a 'Nazi' salute

Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon accused of doing 'Nazi salute' during speech

The US has held 'positive' talks with Zelenskyy

Talks with 'courageous' Zelenskyy were 'extensive and positive', US envoy says just days after Trump dictator comments

Chancellor Rachel Reeves Delivers Speech On Economic Growth

Reeves breaks her fiscal rules and borrows £11.6 billion more than this time last year

Andrew Gwynne, who has said he regrets making 'badly misjudged' comments in a WhatsApp group

Labour MP sacked over vile WhatsApp messages under investigation by Parliamentary watchdog

Exclusive
'It's a nightmare': Six children homeless after 'sewage explosion' wrecks temporary house

'It's a nightmare': Six children homeless after 'sewage explosion' wrecks temporary house

Peter Jason

Karate Kid and Deadwood star Peter Jason dies aged 80

An urgent cheese warning has been issued

Urgent cheese warning as cheddars sold by Tesco recalled due to deadly listeria contamination

Pope Francis

Pope Francis 'could resign' if condition worsens, cardinal claims

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales

William and Kate will join King in VE Day anniversary events

Police issued CCTV of a man they want to trace

CCTV released in hunt for man who raped 14-year-old girl in train station toilets

Hamas names six Israeli hostages set for release on Saturday

Hamas names six Israeli hostages set for release on Saturday

Andrew Tate shares comment about Ariana Grande.

Andrew Tate sparks outrage after 'disgusting' comment on Ariana Grande's appearance

The pair were part of the elite SAS

Who Dares Deals: Special Forces soldiers face jail over plans to sell drugs and fake Rolex watches

Dentists Offering NHS Treatment.

NHS 'dentistry deserts' get 700,000 extra appointments – see if your area will benefit

The documentary has been removed from iPlayer

BBC pulls controversial Gaza documentary from iPlayer following backlash

Latest News

See more Latest News

Elon Musk has hit out at Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Chainsaw-wielding Elon Musk accuses Zelenskyy of running 'fraud machine feeding off dead soldiers' in fresh attack
Johannesburg, South Africa. 20th Feb, 2025. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Russian Foreign Minister

China backs Donald Trump’s bid to end Ukraine war as Europe rallies behind Zelenskyy at G20
Meghan shares her new mood-board

Meghan surprises fans with 'mood-board' as she shares rare snapshot into California life

Benefits claimants face having to 'open their bank accounts to the government'

Benefits claimants face having to 'open their bank accounts to the government' as part of fraud crackdown
Commuters walk along a packed platform after a single train arrived during the morning rush hour, at Waterloo Station in London on April 8, 2024.

Reliability of Britain's railways hits all time low with more than one in 25 services cancelled in the past year
People battle against high winds and driving rain

Fresh weather warnings issued as parts of the UK prepare for 70mph winds and heavy rain this weekend
Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after Bristol Airport arrest

Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after Bristol Airport arrest
David López Ibáñez is a 2nd violinist with London’s Philharmonia Orchestra

London Philharmonia violinist has 'priceless' 300-year-old instrument stolen - as musician appeals for its return
UK falls behind the US and Europe in protecting top government officials from spying

UK ‘behind on national security’ as China ‘could use’ DeepSeek AI to spy in British cars

OpenAI website on a computer screen. OpenAI is an American artificial intelligence (AI) research laboratory.

'Revolutionary' artificial intelligence can order your online shop or book you an Uber

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has rebranded American Riviera Orchard as As Ever in an Instagram video filmed by Prince Harry

Meghan relaunches lifestyle brand with new name - and rare photo of daughter Lilibet

The Princess of Wales has shares portraits drawn by her three children during the half-term break.

Princess of Wales shares heartwarming portraits drawn by George, Charlotte and Louis - but who drew who?
Harry received a standing ovation at the closing ceremony.

Meghan's four-word response as Prince Harry receives standing ovation in emotional Invictus Games closing ceremony

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News