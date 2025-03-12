Danny Jones and wife Georgia 'are on a break' after 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins

12 March 2025, 08:11

Danny Jones and Georgia Horsley
Danny Jones and Georgia Horsley. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Danny Jones and his wife Georgia are reportedly “on a break and living apart from each other” after the McFly star was spotted “kissing” his I’m a Celebrity costar Maura Higgins.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The married McFly singer, 38, was caught on video last Saturday sharing what appeared to be a kiss with Maura, 34, at Universal Music's BRIT Awards afterparty.

Now, according to a friend of the couple, Georgia wants to “take time to process what has happened” and is living away from her long-time partner.

"It has been overwhelming and she needs time to process what has happened. Only then can she begin to talk about the future,” the friend said.

Read more: Danny Jones' wife Georgia Horsley breaks social media silence following star's 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins at the Brit Awards after party
Danny Jones and Maura Higgins at the Brit Awards after party. Picture: Splash News

Speaking to the MailOnline, they added: “They are now on a break and are living apart from each other.

“She is furious – not just with her husband’s actions, but with all the chaos this has brought to their lives, particularly for their young son Cooper.

“All she wants to do is protect her boy from this mess."

Taking to instagram for the first time since videos of the pair's kiss emerged, Georgia, who goes under the handle @TheGeorgiaEdit, posted an adorable picture of the couple's son, Cooper.

Often described by the McFly singer as his 'mini-me', the black and white photo shows him wearing an oversized pair of sunglasses.

Maura and Danny first met after appearing in that latest series of I'm A Celebrity..., with the duo striking up a firm friendship in the Australian jungle.

The pair had gone on to be spotted at a series of public events following their return from Australia.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

John Hunt and his wife Carol

‘The screams of Hell, Kyle, I can hear them faintly now’: Racing commentator’s gut-wrenching statement - in full

Sebastian Sailes went missing weeks ago

Body found in search for missing student, 21, who vanished from pub

Mr Gould, an aide of Wes Streeting, plead guilty on Monday to two counts of exposing himself to a 13-year-old girl

Wes Streeting’s aide accused of exposing himself to 13-year-old girl

07 March 2025, Saxony-Anhalt, Gardelegen: Swen Zunker walks the ramparts of Gardelegen with his 'Harris Hawk'. The bird of prey is known in Germany as the 'desert buzzard'.

Hawk terrorising Home Counties village by 'divebombing' tall, middle-aged men

Fuel reservoirs fire following a Russian drone attack near Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Shtekel)

Russian missiles strike Kyiv hours after Ukraine agrees to ceasefire deal

Washington, United States Of America. 10th Feb, 2025. US President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025

Europe retaliates against Trump tariffs - as UK steel industry warns US levies 'couldn't come at a worse time'

A logo is pictured outside the Treasury building in central London.

Government announces cash reward scheme for whistleblowers who expose tax avoidance and fraud

Dog owners and their pet Rottweilers.

Nearly 2,000 dogs stolen across the UK last year, police say

TikTok is set to launch new parental monitoring tools.

TikTok to launch new parental monitoring tools as app sets limit for teens

Smoke billows from the MV Solong cargo ship in the North Sea, off the Yorkshire coast, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in England. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Cargo ship in North Sea collision 'failed 10 safety checks', officials say after captain arrested

Couples who suffer miscarriages could get bereavement leave -with the government backing a proposed change.

Government backs paid bereavement leave for couples who suffer miscarriages

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Hosts Reception At Downing Street To Celebrate International Women's Day

Keir Starmer hails 'remarkable breakthrough' in talks between Ukraine and US as 30-day ceasefire agreed

Newcomen Road

Girl, 13, charged with murder after mother-of-three found dead in house

Billy Joel

Billy Joel postpones tour dates due to 'medical condition' after shock fall on stage

Thousands of patients missed screenings for cancer and other diseases.

Thousands miss NHS screenings for cancer and other diseases in huge admin error

Exclusive
Yuriy Sak

'Time for Trump to play his cards': Ukrainian official 'optimistic' about peace but warns 'Russia can't be trusted'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump, right, has welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky back to the White House after US and Ukraine officials agreed on a ceasefire plan.

'The ball is in Russia's court': Trump invites Zelenskyy back to White House after Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire
Smoke billows from the MV Solong cargo ship in the North Sea, off the Yorkshire coast, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in England. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Cargo vessel's captain arrested for gross negligence manslaughter after North Sea collision
Joanne Penney, 40, has been named as the suspected victim of a shooting in a quiet Welsh neighbourhood.

Four more people arrested after mother shot dead on doorstep in possible case of 'mistaken identity'
Boohoo rebrands as Debenhams

Boohoo rebrands as Debenhams in major overhaul following drop in youth fashion labels' sales
File photo

'Over 100' rail passengers taken hostage in Pakistan after separatist militants hijack train in 'terror attack'
An easyJet pilot has been suspended after his jet flew too close to a mountain

EasyJet flight 'seconds from disaster' after nearly crashing into mountain with 190 passengers on board
Her son said her dogs were "her life." (FILE)

Missing mum found eaten by her two sausage dogs - as son says pets were 'her life'

Tug boats shadow the Solong container ship as it drifts in the Humber Estuary, off the coast of East Yorkshire following a collision with the MV Stena Immaculate oil tanker

Man, 59, arrested for gross negligence manslaughter after North Sea ship collision

Lisa Smith, 43, was with a female friend when she was killed outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Kent.

Body of Valentine's Day shooting suspect formally identified after being pulled from river

US and Ukrainian delegations meet in Saudi Arabia as peace talks begin

‘Sign of hope’ as Zelenskyy’s chief of staff posts ‘handshake emoji’ as Ukraine peace talks under way

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles performs CPR on a medical test mannequin as he attends a celebration for the 1000th King's Nursing Cadet at the Royal College of Nursing in central London.

King Charles shows he's no dummy during royal college of nursing visit

The Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales after attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London.

Kate and Charles attend Commonwealth Day celebrations for first time since their cancer treatments
The King has said restoring the "disrupted harmony of our entire planet" is the most "important" task facing humanity, in his Commonwealth Day message.

King says restoring ‘disrupted harmony’ of planet is ‘most important’ task for humanity in Commonwealth Day message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News