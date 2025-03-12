Danny Jones and wife Georgia 'are on a break' after 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins

Danny Jones and Georgia Horsley. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Danny Jones and his wife Georgia are reportedly “on a break and living apart from each other” after the McFly star was spotted “kissing” his I’m a Celebrity costar Maura Higgins.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The married McFly singer, 38, was caught on video last Saturday sharing what appeared to be a kiss with Maura, 34, at Universal Music's BRIT Awards afterparty.

Now, according to a friend of the couple, Georgia wants to “take time to process what has happened” and is living away from her long-time partner.

"It has been overwhelming and she needs time to process what has happened. Only then can she begin to talk about the future,” the friend said.

Read more: Danny Jones' wife Georgia Horsley breaks social media silence following star's 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins at the Brit Awards after party. Picture: Splash News

Speaking to the MailOnline, they added: “They are now on a break and are living apart from each other.

“She is furious – not just with her husband’s actions, but with all the chaos this has brought to their lives, particularly for their young son Cooper.

“All she wants to do is protect her boy from this mess."

Taking to instagram for the first time since videos of the pair's kiss emerged, Georgia, who goes under the handle @TheGeorgiaEdit, posted an adorable picture of the couple's son, Cooper.

Often described by the McFly singer as his 'mini-me', the black and white photo shows him wearing an oversized pair of sunglasses.

Maura and Danny first met after appearing in that latest series of I'm A Celebrity..., with the duo striking up a firm friendship in the Australian jungle.

The pair had gone on to be spotted at a series of public events following their return from Australia.