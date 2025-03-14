Danny Jones breaks silence over 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins

Danny Jones. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Danny Jones has broken his silence over a 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins.

The married McFly singer, 38, was caught sharing a kiss with Maura, 34, at a BRIT Awards afterparty.

Jones is understood to be keen to draw a line under the scandal, following crisis talks with his wife.

Sharing a statement on his Instagram story, he apologised to his family, adding that they would continue to deal with the situation in private.

Jones apologised to his family. Picture: Instagram

"Sorry it's taken me a while to post this but I've taken some time out to be with those closest to me," he said.

"I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation.

"I love them so much and we'll continue to deal with this privately."

He continued: "I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding and support.

"See you all soon, Danny."

Jones has been married to Georgia Horsley, a former Miss England, since 2014, They have a son, Cooper, together.

In December, he was crowned king of the jungle, after beating TV personality Coleen Rooney, the wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney, on I'm A Celeb.

He opened up about personal issues, including how his father does not speak to him, during his time on the competition, and spoke regularly about his family.

Irish TV personality Higgins, known for Love Island, came into the show late with broadcaster Reverend Richard Coles, and was booted out before the final.