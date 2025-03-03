I’m A Celebrity’s Danny Jones filmed sharing 'drunken kiss' with Love Island star Maura Higgins at Brit Awards party

3 March 2025, 14:20 | Updated: 3 March 2025, 14:55

Danny has been with his wife Georgia Horsley since 2014.
Danny has been with his wife Georgia Horsley since 2014. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

McFly and I’m A Celebrity star Danny Jones has allegedly been pictured kissing his former campmate Maura Higgins at a Brit Awards after-party.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The married guitarist, 38, was seemingly pictured alongside the Love Island star at Universal Music’s post-show celebration.

In a video shared by the Sun, the two celebrities appear to lean in and share a kiss while surrounded by revellers.

One onlooker told the publication: “Danny and Maura seemed to be having a great time.

“They looked like they had a brief drunken kiss.

Read more: Anora sweeps Oscars - winning best director, best picture and best actress for lead Mikey Madison

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins at the Brit Awards after party
Danny Jones and Maura Higgins at the Brit Awards after party. Picture: Splash News

“Danny and Maura seem to have a close friendship after meeting in the jungle.

“They were talking and laughing for ages.”

The singer and reality star sat at different tables during the show but spent 90 minutes talking during the after party, the publication reports.

Another party-goer who spotted the pair at around 3am: “Danny and Maura were still grinning and joking about.

“Inside the party, it appeared to be just the two of them.

“The night was winding down as it was so early in the morning and a lot had gone home.”

Danny has been with his wife Georgia Horsley since 2014.

Danny Jones and Georgia Horsley
Danny Jones and Georgia Horsley. Picture: Alamy

Jones was crowned winner of ITV’s Masked Singer. As the finale aired, he shared a clip of his wife Georgia and their six-year-old son Cooper watching from home.

When he was revealed to be the man behind the mask, Cooper can be heard shouting "It's daddy! It's daddy!" as he hugs the guitarist.

After the win, Jones said: “I’ve had the most amazing time, I can escape behind here and just be Piranha and sing these songs. I’ve learnt so much, I’m able to sing higher now just from being on this show.

"It feels surreal. Everything about this show and everything about what I've just done is completely surreal! I have become a Piranha, and no longer Danny Jones!"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sophie Evans, mother-of-two, was found dead on July 5 last year at her home in Llanelli.

Man jailed for life for murdering son’s girlfriend after wrongly believing she was scamming him

Paddington Bear statue cut in half.

Two men charged after Paddington Bear statue cut in half and stolen from bench

Emily Rose Browning, who was a teacher at Gladstone Primary School in Cardiff, has been described as “a kind, caring, beautiful young lady” by those who knew her.

Tributes pour in for ‘one of a kind’ young teacher who died suddenly aged just 24

A major Norwegian shipping company has refused to supply fuel to US warships.

Norwegian fuel giant refuses to fill US warships after Trump and JD Vance clashed with Zelenskyy

Exclusive
The Reform leader's comments follow Friday's tense showdown in Washington, with Ukraine's President 'kicked out' of the White House

Tories slam 'morally wrong' Nigel Farage after he tells LBC Zelenskyy is to blame for Trump row

The word police on a sign on the hood of a white British Vauxhall Police car

Police make 'unsettling discovery' as skeletal human remains found near retail park

'Multiple casualties' after 'SUV' ploughs into crowd of people in German city

Two dead and 'multiple injured' after 'SUV' ploughs into crowd of people in German city

WEB SUMMIT QATAR 2025 - DAY THREE A general view of attendees at the TikTok stand during the third day of the Web Summit in Doha, Qatar, on February 25, 2025.

TikTok, Reddit and Imgur investigated by UK watchdog over child privacy concerns

Britain's King Charles III, left, meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, Monday March 3, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP, Pool)

King Charles meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Sandringham

Mr Farage said that Mr Zelenskyy was "rude" and "played it very badly".

Zelenskyy ‘bowled in’ and showed ‘no respect’ to Trump by not wearing a suit, says Farage

Bryonie Gawith with Denisty, Oscar and Aubree Birtle, who all died in the fire

Third man charged with murder following Bradford house fire that left mother and her three young children dead

An army rescue team during the operation for trapped construction workers

Forty six construction workers found alive in metal containers after India avalanche

Exclusive
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show, at the Global Studios in London. Picture date: Monday March 3, 2025.

Nigel Farage tells LBC Zelenskyy is to blame for Trump row but he needs to sign a deal or face ‘annihilation'

Cardiff, Wales, UK - 17 February 2025: Ambulances waiting outside the accident and emergency department of The Heath Hospital near Cardiff city centre

Private hospitals threaten to refuse NHS patients as Labour's plan to cut waiting lists hits wall in row over costs

Leanne Williams, 47, was found dead by police at her home in Swansea

Woman, 47, dies after ‘assault’ inside her home as two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Britain and France are proposing a one-month truce between Russia and Ukraine

'One-month truce' proposed for Ukraine to protect air, sea and energy targets from Russian attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Peace talks between the US and Ukraine at the White House descended into chaos

Zelenskyy prepared to return to US for 'constructive dialogue' after peace talks descend into chaos at White House
Mikey Madison wins best actress

Anora sweeps Oscars - winning best director, best picture and best actress for lead Mikey Madison
Chancellor And Defence Sec. Meet Ukrainian Troops Training In Norfolk

Small businesses to benefit from defence spending increase in boost for Armed Forces supply chain
Ariana Grande attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Hollywood's A-list stun on the Oscars red carpet

Paddington Bear statue cut in half.

Two arrested after Paddington Bear statue cut in half and stolen from bench

President Trump Departs White House For Florida

Petition opposing Trump's UK visit creeps toward 150,000 signatures

President Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy tells LBC Oval Office talks were 'open' but fears 'foes could take advantage' of them
Ms Damari said she had “embraced” the pain and scars and they were a mark of her freedom

British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari says her scars show ‘freedom’ after ‘Dr Hamas’ sewed her nerves together
The UK has signed a £1.6 billion deal to supply more than 5,000 air defence missiles to Ukraine using export finance.

UK strikes £1.6bn defence deal to arm Ukraine with missiles as Keir Starmer warns of a ‘crossroads in history’
King Charles III meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday March 2, 2025.

King Charles welcomes Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy to Sandringham

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Wales on Friday

Prince William speaks Welsh for St David's Day as he tests out language skills after taking conversation classes
Despite the Prince never attacking Trump in public, his wife Meghan has branded him a "misogynist" and "divisive."

Prince Harry takes veiled swipe at Trump hours after King Charles issues surprise state visit invite
Meghan has shared a glimpse of backstage on her new show

Meghan releases behind the scenes footage of new Netflix show, featuring dancing - and glimpse of Harry

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News