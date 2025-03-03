I’m A Celebrity’s Danny Jones filmed sharing 'drunken kiss' with Love Island star Maura Higgins at Brit Awards party

Danny has been with his wife Georgia Horsley since 2014. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

McFly and I’m A Celebrity star Danny Jones has allegedly been pictured kissing his former campmate Maura Higgins at a Brit Awards after-party.

The married guitarist, 38, was seemingly pictured alongside the Love Island star at Universal Music’s post-show celebration.

In a video shared by the Sun, the two celebrities appear to lean in and share a kiss while surrounded by revellers.

One onlooker told the publication: “Danny and Maura seemed to be having a great time.

“They looked like they had a brief drunken kiss.

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins at the Brit Awards after party. Picture: Splash News

“Danny and Maura seem to have a close friendship after meeting in the jungle.

“They were talking and laughing for ages.”

The singer and reality star sat at different tables during the show but spent 90 minutes talking during the after party, the publication reports.

Another party-goer who spotted the pair at around 3am: “Danny and Maura were still grinning and joking about.

“Inside the party, it appeared to be just the two of them.

“The night was winding down as it was so early in the morning and a lot had gone home.”

Danny has been with his wife Georgia Horsley since 2014.

Danny Jones and Georgia Horsley. Picture: Alamy

Jones was crowned winner of ITV’s Masked Singer. As the finale aired, he shared a clip of his wife Georgia and their six-year-old son Cooper watching from home.

When he was revealed to be the man behind the mask, Cooper can be heard shouting "It's daddy! It's daddy!" as he hugs the guitarist.

After the win, Jones said: “I’ve had the most amazing time, I can escape behind here and just be Piranha and sing these songs. I’ve learnt so much, I’m able to sing higher now just from being on this show.

"It feels surreal. Everything about this show and everything about what I've just done is completely surreal! I have become a Piranha, and no longer Danny Jones!"