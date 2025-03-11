Danny Jones' wife Georgia Horsley breaks social media silence following star's 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins

Danny Jones and Georgia Horsley at the launch of the new themed land, World of Jumanji, at Chessington World of Adventures Resort, south west London, which opens to the public on Monday. Picture date: Saturday May 13, 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Danny Jones' wife Georgia Horsley has taken to social media for the first time since the McFly star's 'drunken kiss' with telly co-star Maura Higgins.

The married McFly singer, 38, was caught on video last Saturday sharing what appeared to be a kiss with Maura, 34, at Universal Music's BRIT Awards afterparty.

Georgia was reportedly left feeling 'slapped in the face' following Danny's 'drunken kiss', with all concerned remaining quiet in the aftermath of the alleged event.

Taking to instagram for the first time since videos of the pair's kiss emerged, Georgia, who goes under the handle @TheGeorgiaEdit, posted an adorable picture of the couple's son, Cooper.

Often described by the McFly singer as his 'mini-me', the black and white photo shows him wearing an oversized pair of sunglasses.

Georgia, who was crowned Miss England in 2007, has gone on to become a mother and lauded podcast host in recent years.

Regularly seen with bandmate Tom Fletcher's wife Giovanna, the foursome can regularly be spotted on the red carpet together.

The Brits 'kiss' emerged after footage appeared online showing Higgins and Jones sharing a cosy moment during the early hours of the morning in a dark corner.

Footage shot earlier in the evening with bandmate Tom Fletcher on the red carpet acted as an eery prediction of things to come, with the pair seen pulling tarot cards during the interview.

Danny was seen to pull the sun card, which he was told symbolises "positive, personal growth."

Asked where he sees himself a year from now, he said: "Oh my word. Well… This might sound cheesy. Lower the stress in my life."

Tom was then seen to draw the moon card, with the pair seen to discuss his "dream night".

Danny's bandmate went on to joke that he had "heard rumours" that Danny’s "got some plans", adding he was "a bit scared" of where the night was going to take them.

Maura and Danny first met after appearing in that latest series of I'm A Celebrity..., with the duo striking up a firm friendship in the Australian jungle.

The pair had gone on to be spotted at a series of public events following their return from Australia.