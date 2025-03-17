Danny Jones’ ‘hurt & embarrassed’ wife Georgia moves out of family home after his 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins

Danny Jones and Georgia Horsley. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

McFly star Danny Jones’ wife has reportedly moved out of their family home after his “drunken kiss” with Maura Higgins at the BRIT Awards.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Georgia, 38, who has been married to Jones for over a decade, has allegedly moved in with a friend in London, despite his public apology.

“They’re not together and she is working out what she wants to do," a source told the Sun.

Georgia told her rockstar husband “I need to get away” before moving out, the source added.

Read more: Danny Jones and wife Georgia 'are on a break' after 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins

Read more: Danny Jones' wife 'slapped in face' as he's spotted 'kissing' Love Island star Maura Higgins at Brits afterparty

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins at the Brit Awards after party. Picture: Splash News

“Danny and Georgia may still be married but they’re not together and she is working out what she wants to do.

“She has been hugely hurt and embarrassed by everything and told Danny she needed to get away.

“She has been staying with her friend Rose since Wednesday.

“Georgia is no pushover and Danny knows as much. They are still talking about how they can move forwards.”

The source added: “No one has a crystal ball and knows what will happen. Their marriage has never been in a crisis like this before and there is still a lot to work out. Georgia is still married to Danny and wearing her wedding rings but they’re not together at the moment and are having time apart.”

Jones took to Instagram last week to issue a public apology to his family.

Jones apologised to his family. Picture: Instagram

"Sorry it's taken me a while to post this but I've taken some time out to be with those closest to me," he said.

"I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation.

"I love them so much and we'll continue to deal with this privately."

He continued: "I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding and support."See you all soon, Danny."

Jones has been married to Georgia Horsley, a former Miss England, since 2014, They have a son, Cooper, together.

In December, he was crowned king of the jungle, after beating TV personality Coleen Rooney, the wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney, on I'm A Celeb.

He opened up about personal issues, including how his father does not speak to him, during his time on the competition, and spoke regularly about his family.

Irish TV personality Higgins, known for Love Island, came into the show late with broadcaster Reverend Richard Coles, and was booted out before the final.