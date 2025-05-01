David Beckham kicks off 50th birthday bash with early black-tie family party at £10m mansion

1 May 2025, 20:30 | Updated: 1 May 2025, 20:34

David Beckham has started his 50th birthday celebrations early with a wild family party in his sprawling Cotswolds home on Wednesday night.
By Josef Al Shemary

David Beckham has started his 50th birthday celebrations early with a wild family party in his sprawling Cotswolds home on Wednesday night.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The England and Manchester United legend turns 50 years old on Friday, and has begun celebrating his milestone birthday in style.

He hosted his family and loved ones in a black-tie party, as expensive supercars lined up outside the mansion on Wednesday night.

Guests had come dressed to impress, with photos circulating on social media showing attendees in elegant ball gowns and expensive tuxedos.

They were treated to rides in supercars, including a Porsche Penske 963 from the IndyCar series – estimated to worth around $2.9 million (£2.1m) – which was parked outside the home.

The party seemed to take a turn for the wild, as some guests were seen soaking wet after jumping into a pond fully clothed.

Read more: Tourists charged £899 for two packs of sweets at Oxford St candy store - before staff flee through secret tunnel

Read more: Harrods becomes latest retailer to be hit by cyber attack

Younger son Cruz, 20, shared a sweet snap of him and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 29, on social media, showing off their ‘coordinated’ outfits.

Cruz wore bright red suspenders under his black tuxedo, and Apostel wore a classy red satin gown.

David and wife Victoria Beckham’s other children Brooklyn, 26, and wife Nicola Peltz, 30, Romeo, 22, and Harper, 13, reportedly also joined the party, but haven’t posted any pictures of themselves yet.

Victoria’s younger sister, Louise Adams, shared a sweet set of pics from the party, in which her and her children Liberty, Tallulah and Finlay are seen posing in the sunny garden.

Louise was wearing a stunning black dress designed by her sister, priced at £990.

Her son Finlay seemed to have enjoyed himself, as he was seen climbing out of the pond in his soaking-wet tuxedo holding a paddle in a video he shared on Instagram, captioned ‘summed up the night’.

Louise and her kids have regularly attended the Beckhams’ lavish celebrations and parties over the years, and will likely also go to David’s second birthday party on Friday night.

He is believed to be the guest of honour at Michelin-star London restaurant Core, and fans can expect a star-studded guest list, including actor Tom Cruise.

His former Manchester United teammates are also likely to attend the dinner, for which chefs have reportedly spent weeks designing a unique menu for the night.

The football icon has hosted another party for his friends in the US, taking over Cipriani’s Socialista lounge in Miami.

That party was attended by some of the biggest names in football and beyond, with Lionel Messi, actress Eva Longoria, basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal and NFL superstar Tom Brady and others.

