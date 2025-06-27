David Beckham admitted to hospital as wife Victoria shares health update

David Beckham admitted to hospital as Victoria shares health update. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

David Beckham has been admitted to hospital in Los Angeles after sustaining a painful arm injury, with the star snapped in his hospital bed.

Taking to Instagram, wife Victoria took to the platform on Friday to share a snap of her husband, lying in a hospital bed while dressed in a gown.

The former England star appeared in good spirits as he grinned at the camera, with what looks to be a broken arm.

Posting two stories to instagram, Becks can be seen grinning with Victoria adding the caption "get well soon Daddy".

The popstar and designer was also seen to give him a friendship bracelet with made with beads bearing letters spelling out the words 'Get Well Soon'.

The couple are yet to update fans with the circumstances surrounding his injury, with the former England star remaining silent on the matter.

The injury comes days after it was announced that the former England skipper has been awarded a knighthood in the King’s Birthday Honours.

The star was bestowed the honour alongside former Wimbledon tennis champion Virginia Wade and teenage darts sensation Luke Littler also recognised.

Beckham, a winner of league titles in four countries and of 115 national team caps, has been awarded the honour for services to sport and to charity.

Sir David also won the Champions League as part of Manchester United’s treble-winning team in 1999, and since retiring as a player has become a founder and co-owner of American team Inter Miami.