David Beckham admitted to hospital as wife Victoria shares health update

27 June 2025, 08:17

David Beckham admitted to hospital as Victoria shares health update
David Beckham admitted to hospital as Victoria shares health update. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

David Beckham has been admitted to hospital in Los Angeles after sustaining a painful arm injury, with the star snapped in his hospital bed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taking to Instagram, wife Victoria took to the platform on Friday to share a snap of her husband, lying in a hospital bed while dressed in a gown.

The former England star appeared in good spirits as he grinned at the camera, with what looks to be a broken arm.

Posting two stories to instagram, Becks can be seen grinning with Victoria adding the caption "get well soon Daddy".

Read more: Commuters face travel chaos as string of journeys to Euston cancelled or delayed

Read more: Celebrities descend on Venice for Jeff Bezos' star-studded wedding to Lauren Sanchez

Taking to Instagram, wife Victoria took to the platform on Friday to share a snap of her husband, lying in a hospital bed while dressed in a gown.
Taking to Instagram, wife Victoria took to the platform on Friday to share a snap of her husband, lying in a hospital bed while dressed in a gown. Picture: Instragram

The popstar and designer was also seen to give him a friendship bracelet with made with beads bearing letters spelling out the words 'Get Well Soon'.

The couple are yet to update fans with the circumstances surrounding his injury, with the former England star remaining silent on the matter.

The injury comes days after it was announced that the former England skipper has been awarded a knighthood in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Taking to Instagram, wife Victoria took to the platform on Friday to share a snap of her husband, lying in a hospital bed while dressed in a gown.
Taking to Instagram, wife Victoria took to the platform on Friday to share a snap of her husband, lying in a hospital bed while dressed in a gown. Picture: Instagram

The star was bestowed the honour alongside former Wimbledon tennis champion Virginia Wade and teenage darts sensation Luke Littler also recognised.

Beckham, a winner of league titles in four countries and of 115 national team caps, has been awarded the honour for services to sport and to charity.

Sir David also won the Champions League as part of Manchester United’s treble-winning team in 1999, and since retiring as a player has become a founder and co-owner of American team Inter Miami.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cala Aguila beach, Majorca.

British tourist, 41, dies in Majorca beach resort after plunging from 16ft wall

Cheryl Tweedy's stalker Daniel Bannister

Cheryl Tweedy's stalker who terrorised star back in court after breaching restraining order

Leicester

Pedestrian attacked by driver whose vehicle overturned dies from injuries

Hundreds of protesters attend a rally in front of Hackney Town Hall to demonstrate their support of Child Q.

Woman strip-searched by two Met officers at 15 unsure if she will 'feel normal again'

c

'No time for fear': Police officer injured in Hainault sword rampage opens up about attack which killed teen

Mylo Capilla, 13, went missing near a river.

Boy, 13, goes missing near river as major search operation under way

Exclusive
Randy Ayor

'Courageous' woman returns to court to help jail 'violent, manipulative' rapist

Exclusive
A teacher has exclusively told LBC that she and her colleagues are facing a continual rise in the number of violent incidents and physical assaults by students.

Teacher opens up about being 'mocked and stalked' online after being injured breaking up fight between students

Busy Euston railway station in London.

Commuters face travel chaos as string of journeys to Euston cancelled or delayed

Protestors outside the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry at the International Dispute Resolution Centre, London, in 2022

Seven suspects linked to Horizon Post Office scandal identified by police

Some parents are working extra hours or selling possessions to fund school trips,

Parents ‘working extra hours and selling possessions' to pay for school trips

Jeremy Doku #11 and Pep Guardiola of Manchester City

Pep Guardiola hails Man City after impressive win over Juventus

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez leaving the Aman Venice Hotel in Venice yesterday

Celebrities descend on Venice for Jeff Bezos' star-studded wedding to Lauren Sanchez

Brad Pitt attends the "F1: The Movie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square

Brad Pitt's LA home broken into by burglars who 'scaled fence and smashed windows'

Emergency personnel after an explosion in a bar in San Pedro del Pinatar

Brit, 56, among two killed in gas explosion at Spanish bar as 15 others injured

Close-up of bacterial inoculation of Salmonella culture in a petri dish

Salmonella warning as infections hit highest level in a decade

Latest News

See more Latest News

Romano Floriani Mussolini has played for Lazio and others teams' youth squads since the age of 13

Mussolini’s great-grandson signs for Lazio

Anna Wintour at The 78th Annual Tony Awards

Media giant Anna Wintour stepping down as Vogue editor-in-chief after 37 years

Brian Wilson of the rock and roll band "The Beach Boys" poses for a portrait in 1968 in Los Angeles, California.

Brian Wilson's cause of death revealed after legendary Beach Boys co-founder died aged 82

A protester(R) dressed in a mock Holocaust outfit joins Pro-Palestinian supporters as they gather near Trafalgar Square to protest in support of ‘Palestine Action’.

Two-tier policing row erupts after pro-Palestine protester dresses as Holocaust victim

English sterling money on a laptop keyboard.

Households will continue to face ‘bleak’ living standards for remainder of 2020s in ‘worst decade since 1950s, report says
Ben Starr has been jailed for two years for killing his brother during a drunken fight

Man jailed for killing brother with single punch in drunken fight at motocross

Harding (left) and Kharouti (right) were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and transport drugs in the Old Bailey

Drug lord who made £2.5 million a month and plotted rival’s murder from Dubai is given 32 years in prison
Passengers might soon be able to bring a cabin bag onto flights operated by EU airlines for free under new rules.

The end of extra fees for bringing a cabin bag on planes? EU plans change to airline rules

Westminster Abbey, London, United Kingdom

Church of England praying for peace but preparing for war

For Women Scotland say many organisations are not abiding by the Supreme Court ruling.

Police Scotland accused of 'bizarre' transgender body search rules

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III speaks to Kate Winslet during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony at St James's Palace,

Kate Winslet becomes latest celeb to join King's star-studded charity

The Prince of Wales speaks at 'Investing for Impact' at the Guildhall

Prince William urges ‘courage’ ahead of world leaders meeting at Cop30

The image was posted to instagram to celebrate The Prince of Wales' 43rd birthday

Animal rights group brands William and Kate 'staggeringly out of touch' after welcoming new puppies

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News