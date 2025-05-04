Victoria shares snaps from David Beckham's star-studded 50th birthday bash amid 'feud' with Brooklyn

4 May 2025, 18:18

Brooklyn was missing from the celebrations
Brooklyn was missing from the celebrations. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Victoria Beckham has shared a slew of picturesque family photos from her husband’s 50th Birthday celebrations.

Manchester United and Real Madrid legend David Beckham celebrated his 50th birthday this week, amid reports of a feud between him and his eldest son, Brooklyn.

Taking to Instagram, Victoria shared several photos of her family, excluding Brooklyn.

She made sure to mention her and David’s other three children - Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven.

David, Romeo and Cruz all donned sleek black suits in the snaps, while Victoria and her daughter Harper wore matching floor-length gowns.

She captioned the post: "Creating special memories with family and friends."

She added: "We love you all @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx."

David reposted the images on his own Instagram account, adding: "I love you all, thank you for making my birthday so memorable."

It comes amid reports of a feud between David and his eldest son , who did not attend the celebrations.

A source told the Sun: “David is heartbroken but putting a brave face on it.

David donned a sleek black suit at his birthday bash
David donned a sleek black suit at his birthday bash. Picture: Instagram

“Tonight is all about celebration and love, and he is swimming in it.

“Brooklyn actually informed his parents a while ago that he and his wife, Nicola, would not be attending but, of course, David and Victoria desperately hoped he would change his mind.

“It’s a dagger to the heart that he hasn’t attended a single one of David’s 50th celebrations - and hurts the whole family including the grandparents and siblings.

“Brooklyn is a really sweet boy and everyone loves him dearly. They just hope things can be patched up soon.

“In the mean time, everyone around David are doing all they can to give him a magical evening to remember.”

