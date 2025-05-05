David Beckham ‘feeling very lucky’ following 50th birthday celebrations

David Beckham has said he is "feeling very lucky" following his 50th birthday celebrations.

The former England captain shared a selection of photos that showed him celebrating the occasion with his wife, Victoria, and three of his children - Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

David and Victoria's eldest child, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, appeared to be missing from the party.

David and Victoria's shared social media post was captioned: "Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all. @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx."

Photos showed the sports star and his sons wearing tuxedos and Victoria and their daughter Harper wearing long blue gowns to the function.

A further image showed David and Victoria kissing across a table filled with guests.

In another social media post David shared photos from across his career and wrote: "Looking back on some of my favourite football memories as I turn 50...

"I met my wife at a United game, found friends for life in the Academy & played for some of the best teams in the world.

"My children have come along on this special journey with me... and now a dream come true to be an owner with (US football team) Inter Miami. Feeling very lucky."

The former winger and Victoria, who married in 1999, are also seen as a power couple and starred in the Netflix documentary Beckham together - which included a viral scene of the Spice Girl discussing class.

David's footballing career included the treble-winning campaign of 1998-99, when Manchester United won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, and he earned 115 England caps, the third most of all time for the men's team.