Paul Brand 10am - 1pm
David Beckham ‘feeling very lucky’ following 50th birthday celebrations
5 May 2025, 10:01
David Beckham has said he is "feeling very lucky" following his 50th birthday celebrations.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The former England captain shared a selection of photos that showed him celebrating the occasion with his wife, Victoria, and three of his children - Romeo, Cruz and Harper.
David and Victoria's eldest child, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, appeared to be missing from the party.
Read More: Victoria shares snaps from David Beckham's star-studded 50th birthday bash amid 'feud' with Brooklyn
Read More: Victoria Beckham celebrates 'endlessly loving' husband David as she wishes him happy 50th birthday
David and Victoria's shared social media post was captioned: "Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all. @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx."
Photos showed the sports star and his sons wearing tuxedos and Victoria and their daughter Harper wearing long blue gowns to the function.
A further image showed David and Victoria kissing across a table filled with guests.
In another social media post David shared photos from across his career and wrote: "Looking back on some of my favourite football memories as I turn 50...
"I met my wife at a United game, found friends for life in the Academy & played for some of the best teams in the world.
"My children have come along on this special journey with me... and now a dream come true to be an owner with (US football team) Inter Miami. Feeling very lucky."
The former winger and Victoria, who married in 1999, are also seen as a power couple and starred in the Netflix documentary Beckham together - which included a viral scene of the Spice Girl discussing class.
David's footballing career included the treble-winning campaign of 1998-99, when Manchester United won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, and he earned 115 England caps, the third most of all time for the men's team.