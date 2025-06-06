Sir David Beckham? Football icon ‘set for knighthood’ in King’s Birthday Honours

6 June 2025, 01:47

Beckham is said to be good friends with King Charles and the pair were seen chatting at the Chelsea Flower show last mont. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

David Beckham is set to be awarded a knighthood in the King’s Birthday Honours list next week.

According to the Sun, the footy star will become a "Sir" and his wife Victoria will be known as Lady Beckham.

The ex-England and Manchester United winger has been wanting a knighthood for years, with numerous politicians and sports stars calling for the 50-year-old to be given the accolade.

Beckham is said to be good friends with King Charles and the pair were seen chatting at the Chelsea Flower Show last month.

It is believed that during this encounter, the monarch dropped a potential hint about the knighthood when he asked Beckham: “You got it, didn’t you?”

The former winger replied: "It was incredible, thank you. It was very kind."

It is suggested they were discussing the letter that is sent to recipients of the knighthood honour, which are usually distributed weeks in advance.

Beckham was first put forward for a knighthood in 2011 after helping to secure the London 2012 Olympics.

However, he and many other stars were blocked from getting the title due to their involvement in a tax avoidance scheme.

The footy star will become a "Sir" and his wife Victoria will be known as Lady Beckham. Picture: Alamy

The father-of-four's finances were cleared four years ago, opening the door once again for the honour to be bestowed upon him.

Beckham was given an OBE in 2003 for his services to football by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

As well as his achievements on the pitch during an illustrious 21-year playing career, which came to an end in 2013, Beckham has also had a long history of charitable work.

Last year, he was formally made a charity ambassador by the King following a trip to Highgrove.

Speaking at the time, Beckham said: "I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work.

"I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programmes and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature.

"Having developed a love for the countryside I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the Foundation’s work.

"It was inspiring to hear from The King about the work of His Majesty’s Foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens-- and compare beekeeping tips."

Former Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigned after the Makin review

Bishop and Colman's mustard heir face discipline over safeguarding failings in church sex abuse scandal
Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Tom Felton to reprise role of Draco in ‘Harry Potter’ on Broadway

Keisha Buchanan was subjected to an 'oppressive and controlling relationship', prosecutors allege

Footballer in court accused of assaulting Sugababes star and banning her from wearing red lipstick
Chelsey Suzanne Knox

Teaching assistant sent teenage boy topless photos and video of herself in shower

Police at the scene where a teenage pedestrian died in the 'hit and run' crash

Man arrested after boy, 16, dies in 'hit-and-run' that left e-bike rider, 18, fighting for his life
(Left to right) Chelsea forward Lauren James, Brighton & Hove Albion's Michelle Agyemang, and Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze

Lauren James and Michelle Agyemang named in England’s Euro 2025 squad

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a previous meeting at the British embassy.

Keir Starmer will meet head of NATO next week after proposed defence spending hike

38-year-old Greg Monks from Glasgow arrived in the resort town of Albufeira for a night out last Tuesday

Scottish man dies after 'jumping over wall' to 'steep drop' on stag-do leading to week long search
Michael Hyde, 53, from Grays in Essex, was active on online chat forums where users shared indecent images and video of children

Sex offender who was 'high ranking' moderator of online paedophile ring that livestreamed child sexual abuse jailed
Britons will be able to use e-gates at Faro airport

Portugal opens e-gates to UK tourists after Keir Starmer's EU deal slashes post-Brexit border delays

