Sir David Beckham? Football icon ‘set for knighthood’ in King’s Birthday Honours

Beckham is said to be good friends with King Charles and the pair were seen chatting at the Chelsea Flower show last mont. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

David Beckham is set to be awarded a knighthood in the King’s Birthday Honours list next week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

According to the Sun, the footy star will become a "Sir" and his wife Victoria will be known as Lady Beckham.

The ex-England and Manchester United winger has been wanting a knighthood for years, with numerous politicians and sports stars calling for the 50-year-old to be given the accolade.

Beckham is said to be good friends with King Charles and the pair were seen chatting at the Chelsea Flower Show last month.

It is believed that during this encounter, the monarch dropped a potential hint about the knighthood when he asked Beckham: “You got it, didn’t you?”

The former winger replied: "It was incredible, thank you. It was very kind."

It is suggested they were discussing the letter that is sent to recipients of the knighthood honour, which are usually distributed weeks in advance.

Beckham was first put forward for a knighthood in 2011 after helping to secure the London 2012 Olympics.

However, he and many other stars were blocked from getting the title due to their involvement in a tax avoidance scheme.

Read more: Queen opens new stand named in her honour at ‘beautiful racecourse’

Read more: King Charles meets Harry and Meghan's wedding singers as he attends SXSW London

The footy star will become a "Sir" and his wife Victoria will be known as Lady Beckham. Picture: Alamy

The father-of-four's finances were cleared four years ago, opening the door once again for the honour to be bestowed upon him.

Beckham was given an OBE in 2003 for his services to football by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

As well as his achievements on the pitch during an illustrious 21-year playing career, which came to an end in 2013, Beckham has also had a long history of charitable work.

Last year, he was formally made a charity ambassador by the King following a trip to Highgrove.

Speaking at the time, Beckham said: "I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work.

"I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programmes and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature.

"Having developed a love for the countryside I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the Foundation’s work.

"It was inspiring to hear from The King about the work of His Majesty’s Foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens-- and compare beekeeping tips."