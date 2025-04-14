David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones releases debut album as she slams claims she's 'copying' father in heartfelt message

Lexi Jones is the daughter of Ziggy Stardust singer David Bowie. Picture: Social media/Getty

By Shannon Cook

The daughter of David Bowie has released new music, vehemently rejecting claims she's a 'copy' of her famous father.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lexi, 24, released her debut album Xandri this week, marking the news with an Instagram message to her 220,000 followers.

Rejecting alleged claims she's 'copying' her Ziggy Stardust singer father, the young songstress put pen to paper about her thoughts: "I'm the daughter of a legend, but I’m more than just his name".

She also stresses: "I'm not a copy, not a shadow".

Lexi's famous roots are not just tied to her father. Her mother, Bowie's widow, is supermodel Iman.

Read more: Aimee Lou Wood hits out at SNL over 'mean and unfunny' White Lotus parody

Read more: David Bowie's former London home goes on sale for under £500,000

Lexi also writes about being hindered by her previous lack of self-belief, stating: "Never thought I was good at much. Never thought I was worth it to pursue".

The post is flooded with supportive comments from her fans, with one user stating: "Keep being you, Lexi. Your music is great. It’s original".

Another user writes: "I found you because of him, but I stayed because of YOU".

In the heartfelt poem, the singer stresses she is trying to pave her own way rather than be like her iconic father.

"They see the blood, they hear the sound, yet fail to see me, don’t feel the same.

"They compare me to his heights, like I’m supposed to reach his light. But I’m not here to chase what’s already been done. By loving what I do, I feel I’ve already won".

Lexi is the daughter of supermodel Iman and musician David Bowie. Picture: Getty

The comment section of Lexi's Instagram post was also swarmed with messages of support from fellow offspring of famous musicians.

Violet Grohl, 18, the daughter of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl left a sweet tribute, calling Lexi's post 'beautiful'.

Son of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, Lucas Jagger, 25, wrote simply 'amazing'.

Lexi was just 15 when her famous father died of pancreatic and liver cancer at age 69 in 2016.

She has previously spoke out about the emotional hardship she faced following her father's passing. In an online blog published last year, she wrote: "I confused living life with surviving life’s days by filling my body’s bottomless void, drowning myself in toxins and poison".

"I involved myself in things I never expected to be part of. Situating myself in situations that contributed to the already crumbling foundation of my family eventually led to lonely isolation.

"I’ve hurt the ones I loved most with hateful words to make them feel at least a little bit of the pain I went through every day.

"It felt easier to label myself as a psychopath rather than to have admitted to the lack of introspection in an effort to justify my harmful actions.

"Growing to be such a violent and angry individual was unbelievably contradictory to the sweet and gentle little girl I used to be".