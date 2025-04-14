David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones releases debut album as she slams claims she's 'copying' father in heartfelt message

14 April 2025, 19:15

Lexi Jones is the daughter of Ziggy Stardust singer David Bowie.
Lexi Jones is the daughter of Ziggy Stardust singer David Bowie. Picture: Social media/Getty

By Shannon Cook

The daughter of David Bowie has released new music, vehemently rejecting claims she's a 'copy' of her famous father.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lexi, 24, released her debut album Xandri this week, marking the news with an Instagram message to her 220,000 followers.

Rejecting alleged claims she's 'copying' her Ziggy Stardust singer father, the young songstress put pen to paper about her thoughts: "I'm the daughter of a legend, but I’m more than just his name".

She also stresses: "I'm not a copy, not a shadow".

Lexi's famous roots are not just tied to her father. Her mother, Bowie's widow, is supermodel Iman.

Read more: Aimee Lou Wood hits out at SNL over 'mean and unfunny' White Lotus parody

Read more: David Bowie's former London home goes on sale for under £500,000

Lexi also writes about being hindered by her previous lack of self-belief, stating: "Never thought I was good at much. Never thought I was worth it to pursue".

The post is flooded with supportive comments from her fans, with one user stating: "Keep being you, Lexi. Your music is great. It’s original".

Another user writes: "I found you because of him, but I stayed because of YOU".

In the heartfelt poem, the singer stresses she is trying to pave her own way rather than be like her iconic father.

"They see the blood, they hear the sound, yet fail to see me, don’t feel the same.

"They compare me to his heights, like I’m supposed to reach his light. But I’m not here to chase what’s already been done. By loving what I do, I feel I’ve already won".

Lexi is the daughter of supermodel Iman and musician David Bowie
Lexi is the daughter of supermodel Iman and musician David Bowie. Picture: Getty

The comment section of Lexi's Instagram post was also swarmed with messages of support from fellow offspring of famous musicians.

Violet Grohl, 18, the daughter of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl left a sweet tribute, calling Lexi's post 'beautiful'.

Son of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, Lucas Jagger, 25, wrote simply 'amazing'.

Lexi was just 15 when her famous father died of pancreatic and liver cancer at age 69 in 2016.

She has previously spoke out about the emotional hardship she faced following her father's passing. In an online blog published last year, she wrote: "I confused living life with surviving life’s days by filling my body’s bottomless void, drowning myself in toxins and poison".

"I involved myself in things I never expected to be part of. Situating myself in situations that contributed to the already crumbling foundation of my family eventually led to lonely isolation.

"I’ve hurt the ones I loved most with hateful words to make them feel at least a little bit of the pain I went through every day. 

"It felt easier to label myself as a psychopath rather than to have admitted to the lack of introspection in an effort to justify my harmful actions.

"Growing to be such a violent and angry individual was unbelievably contradictory to the sweet and gentle little girl I used to be".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Franck Magennis, a barrister at Garden Court Chambers, is arguing that Hamas should be removed from the UK's list of proscribed terrorist groups.

Lawyer fighting to remove Hamas from UK terror list claims group 'poses no threat to UK'

5.2 magnitude earthquake rocks San Diego California, USA

5.2 earthquake rocks Southern California shaking buildings

"Rush" - World Premiere - Inside Arrivals

Cause of death of Warwick Davis' wife revealed as family hoped inquest into death would 'provide us with answers'

Katy Perry holding a daisy up to the sky after her flight in Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-31

Katy Perry will write a song about her experience after returning from space

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been diagnosed with pneumonia and will miss the clubs next two games

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe diagnosed with pneumonia and will remain in hospital

Kevin Campbell died of natural causes at the age of 54 coroner finds

Former Arsenal and Everton footballer Kevin Campbell died of natural causes, coroner finds

Jeff Bezos owns the Blue Origin space tourism company

How much is it to fly on the Blue Origin space tourism rocket?

Abbi Taylor

'Adult baby diaper lover' admits dumping soiled nappies and smearing excrement on milk bottles at nurseries

Scientists have found a new antibiotic that could treat gonorrhoea

Scientists hail first new antibiotic for gonorrhoea in decades amid rise in 'super strains'

Police have named the man killed in an explosion in Worksop

Pictured: Father who died in Worksop house explosion named after massive blast

Blue Origin launched into space today with an all-female crew

Who was on the all-female Blue Origin rocket? From Katy Perry to Jeff Bezos fianceé Lauren Sánchez

Kitchen use has been suspended at HMP Frankland.

Kitchen use suspended in high-security prison units after Manchester Arena terrorist's attack on three prison officers

Katy Perry has returned to Earth after her space trip

I kissed the Earth and I liked it: Katy Perry's joy after touching back down from all-female space voyage

A prisoner serving a life sentence has been killed by a fellow inmate at HMP Whitemoor

Murderer serving a life sentence 'killed by fellow inmate' at high-security British prison HMP Whitemoor

People walk past a PS5 billboard outside the PlayStation UK offices in Soho as Sony increases the prices of its PlayStation 5 video game console following the impact of Trump tariffs on the global economy.

Sony hikes Playstation 5 price by 25 per cent due to 'economic challenges' in the wake of Trump's tariffs

Workers are set to feel the force of aggressive saving tactics by UK companies amidst fears of Donald Trump's tariff plans.

UK businesses 'to slash hiring rates' amid fears for economy after Trump imposes tariffs

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alec and Lynn arrive at an event in London in 2012

England cricket legend Alec Stewart's wife dies after 12-year cancer struggle

It's a disappointing start to the bank holiday weekend as Good Friday in London brings a sky full of grey clouds that turn to rain later on in the day

Easter weekend weather forecast across the UK revealed as the bank holiday looks set to disappoint
The scar left behind on Lilly's cheek.

'They're animals and unpredictable': Father of girl, 13, mauled by dog in horror attack calls for mandatory pet insurance
St Mary's nursery has shut after receiving a credible threat of violence

Shock as London nursery shuts after 'credible threat of violence', with 'other schools also targeted'
Set for Life 'Blue Men' raising awareness of the winner of a National Lottery prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years has only a week left to stake their claim as the 180-day deadline approaches.

Hunt for the missing lottery winner: Winner of £10,000-a-month prize has week left to stake claim. Is it you?
Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse was detained at Hong Kong airport on Thursday.

China 'is not a strategic ally' of the UK, MP tells LBC after she was denied entry to Hong Kong
Rishi Sunak pictured Craig Williams in 2021.

Rishi Sunak's former aide among 15 people charged with gambling on General Election date

Seventeen Seventy, Queensland, Australia

Brit father, 46, and son, 17, drown after being swept out to sea in Australia

Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, after being cleared of flouting a police ban on playing anti-Conservative and anti-Brexit music through speakers outside Parliament in March last year.

'Stop Brexit Man’ Steve Bray cleared of flouting police ban on loud music outside Parliament
Rory McIlroy finally achieved his Grand Slam by winning The Masters this weekend

How much prize money did Rory McIlroy win at The Masters? The staggering amount revealed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of Sussex arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London last week.

Former police chief brands Prince Harry's claim removal of police protection was plot to 'trap' him 'complete nonsense'
Charles and Camilla have been in Italy

Charles 'recovering' from cancer and 'wants to do more and more' to help people, Camilla says
The Duke of Sussex leaves the Royal Courts of Justice earlier this week, during his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office over the level of security he now receives while he is in the UK.

Prince Harry claims removal of police protection was plot to 'trap' him and Meghan in royal family

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News