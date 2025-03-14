David Hasselhoff's daughter Hayley breaks silence after mother Pamela Bach found dead aged 61

By Emma Soteriou

David Hasselhoff's daughter Hayley has broken her silence following the death of her mother, actress Pamela Bach.

Bach was confirmed to have died on March 5, after being found at home with a self-inflicted shotgun wound.

A neighbour is said to have heard her youngest daughter, Hayley, "screaming and crying" outside the house following the incident.

Paying tribute in an emotional Instagram post, the 32-year-old said: "Mama, last night was one of the hardest. I don’t know if it’s because it’s been a week since your passing or the synchronisation of the rain tonight, just like the night of.

"I pray that one day I can find comfort in the sound of rain again as it’ll symbolise your spirit going to heaven. For now, all I hear is my heart aching for you.

"My heart is shattered, yet somehow feels whole knowing you will always be my best friend, my heart, and my whole world."

Hayley reflected on memories she would always cherish with her mother, going on to say: "You were my biggest support, as I was yours.

"Mornings are the hardest because I would run to my phone to dial you the second I’d wake up, no matter the time [or] no matter where I was in the world."

She said dealing with the grief had been extremely hard for her.

"This yearning for you is unlike anything I’ve ever known, but I need you to know that I will love you in every form," she said. "I’m choosing to be strong for you to make you proud.

"Taylor and I are staying strong, carrying the pride you instilled in us and protecting one another, knowing that the bond you taught us to cherish will always guide us. This unbreakable bond will stay with us forever."

It comes after Hayley's older sister, Taylor, also paid tribute to their mother.

Sharing a collection of family photos, she said she would "do anything in the world" to hug her again.

She said she would teach her daughter, London, about her mother’s legacy.

Bach was found at her $2 million Hollywood Hills home. There was no suicide note, authorities confirmed.

The actress was married to Hasselhoff between 1989 and 2006 before filing for divorce.

A representative for Hasselhoff said: "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised you can follow this link to contact Samaritans.