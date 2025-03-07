David Hasselhoff's daughter heard 'screaming and crying' after mother 'took her own life'

David Hasselhoff's daughter Hayley (right) was heard screaming and crying outside her mother's home. Picture: Instagram

By Will Conroy

David Hasselhoff's daughter Hayley was heard “screaming and crying” outside the home of her mother who took her own life on Thursday, according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, an actress herself, is said to have been found in her Hollywood home with a self-inflicted shotgun wound.

Neighbour Hiromi Osiecki, 65, has said she heard a young woman going in and out of the home “screaming and crying” following the incident and saw paramedics arrive around 9pm.

Mr Hasselhoff and Ms Bach-Hasselhoff in 1989. Picture: Alamy

She told MailOnline: “She was hysterical, yelling, screaming, crying on the street. She was crying, saying ‘I just want to get my car’.

“A little later, she came out with police. I heard her crying and somebody was trying to comfort her.

“Police tried to bring her in the house and close the door, but the door got opened. She was in and out a few times.

“We couldn’t see what was going on in the house, but when she came out she was crying like crazy.”

Bach-Hasselhoff is survived by two daughters, Hayley and Taylor, and granddaughter London. Picture: Instagram/pamelabachhasselhoff

Osiecki, who lives across the street from Bach-Hasselhoff's home, believed the woman was Hayley.

She said that Hayley used to live in the home with Bach-Hasselhoff and recognised her car in the driveway on Wednesday.

The neighbour said she last saw Bach-Hasselhoff on Monday as she took her bins out.

Read more: Celebrity chef Margarita Fores 'found dead in Hong Kong hotel room' aged 65

Read more: Hollywood legend Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa and couple's dog found dead in Santa Fe home

There was no suicide note at the scene of the death, according to US showbiz outlet TMZ, which first reported the news.

Bach-Hasselhoff and Hasselhoff were married between 1989 and 2006 before she filed for divorce.

Custody disputes between the pair continued another eleven years until 2017.

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff last year. Picture: Getty

The pair had two daughters together, Hayley and Taylor, with each having custody of one of them, while Bach-Hasselhoff is also survived by a granddaughter.

Hasselhoff said the family was "deeply saddened" by his ex-wife's death.

Pamela Bach Hasselhoff pictured with David in 2005. Picture: Alamy

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time," he added.

Paramedics had been called out to her house after her family reported not hearing from her.

Bach-Hasselhoff appeared in films and TV mostly in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, including Baywatch and the Francis Ford Coppola film Baywatch.