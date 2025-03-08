Davina McCall said she will be friends with neurosurgeon who removed her brain tumour 'for the rest of our lives'

8 March 2025, 14:04

Davina McCall
Davina McCall. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

TV presenter Davina McCall has said she will be friends with the neurosurgeon who removed her brain tumour "for the rest of our lives".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In November, the former Big Brother presenter, 57, underwent surgery to remove the benign tumour, known as a colloid cyst, which was found after she was offered a health check-up as part of her menopause advocacy work.

Discussing the surgery, she told The Times: "I set up my whole life before I went into the operating theatre knowing that, if I didn't make it, the kids would be OK.

"I needed to go under the anaesthetic knowing I had my ducks in a row.

"It was my way of letting go. And I am so grateful for that process, because I realised through all of it that, if I were not around, my children would be on the right path.

"If this hadn't happened to me, I'd have stayed in 'mum mode'. I love my kids so much, but I looked at them and thought: 'Would they be OK without me?' And the answer was yes, and that made me so proud.

"I've always been a grateful person but this brain operation has supersized my gratitude."

McCall chose her surgeon, Kevin O'Neill, after being told by a US-based surgeon that he was "brilliant", according to The Times.

"We're going to be friends for the rest of our lives. We are going to go out to dinner with our partners! We are GOING TO DO IT!" she said of Mr O'Neill.

Discussing their conversation pre-surgery, she said: "The temptation, of course, was to say to him: 'I've got three children. Please, please keep me alive.'

"But that is quite a stress for the surgeon.

"It's an immense pressure and what he needs to know is that I have faith in him.

"I know that he is the best at his job. I know that he wants to do the best for me.

"So I said to him: 'You do whatever you need to do. I put all my faith in you.' He doesn't need me screaming at him to keep me alive.

The Lady Garden Gala 10th Anniversary At The OWO
The Lady Garden Gala 10th Anniversary At The OWO. Picture: Getty

"He needs to be in the calmest and most confident place. I wanted to empower Kevin to do the best job he could."

After the operation, celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas, McCall's boyfriend, kept her followers updated on her condition while she spent time in intensive care.

The couple attended the Brit Awards together last Saturday.

Read more: Donald Trump's Scottish golf resort vandalised by activists

Read more: Barefoot man holding Palestinian flag spotted climbing up Big Ben

McCall has long advocated on women's health issues, and presented documentaries on contraception and the menopause.

She made her name on Big Brother between 2000 and 2010 during its Channel 4 run, and has gone on to co-present BBC Comic Relief and Sport Relief, Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer, The Million Pound Drop, Long Lost Family, and dating programme My Mum, Your Dad.

According to the NHS, non-cancerous brain tumours are more common in people over the age of 50, and symptoms include headaches, vision problems and drowsiness, and some can be "difficult to remove without damaging surrounding tissue".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

There have been mixed reactions about the Tesco trolley scales

Shoppers slam Tesco for treating them like ‘thieves’ as store trials giant trolley scales in Gateshead

Police in Kent say a body's been recovered from the River Thames, which is being linked to a murder investigation in a Kent pub last month

Police recover body from River Thames in search for suspect in Valentine's Day pub shooting

This comes as Donald Trump stated his plans to turn Gaza into a westernised resort

Donald Trump's Scottish golf resort vandalised by activists

Maura Higgins and Danny Jones were spotted 'kissing' at the BRITs afterparty

Danny Jones' wife 'slapped in face' as he's spotted 'kissing' Love Island star Maura Higgins at Brits afterparty

Blake Lively is co-starring in black comedy mystery film Another Simple Favor - the sequel to A Simple Favor - with Anna Kendrick.

Anna Kendrick quips back at reporter who asks about 'everything going on' amid Blake Lively 'It Ends With Us' drama

Barclays bank sign

Barclays banking app goes down again with customers unable to access funds

The Business Secretary has said the government will make changes to ZEV mandates

Government to ease electric vehicle rules in a 'substantial change of policy' after Nissan's warning

The man is several metres up the Elizabeth Tower

Barefoot man holding Palestinian flag spotted climbing up Big Ben

Firefighters put out the fire following a Russian rocket attack in Dobropillya, Donetsk region, Ukraine

20 dead and dozens wounded after Russian drone and missile strikes on Donetsk region

Daily Life During Winter Season In Toronto

Manhunt underway after 12 injured in shooting in Toronto

R

Vulnerable teen 'fixated on Hitler' investigated by MI5 until taking her own life, inquest hears

Harriet Harman has been named the first Special Envoy for Women and Girls

Harriet Harman named UK's first Special Envoy for Women and Girls

US President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office of the White House

Trump claims Putin 'holds all the cards' as he says Russia is 'easier to deal with' than Ukraine

Sigmon was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s parents with a baseball bat in Taylors, South Carolina in 2001.

US death row inmate executed by firing squad for the first time in fifteen years

Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace injured by a kick in the face by Millwall goalkeeper during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Crystal Palace and Millwall.

Millwall goalkeeper handed extended six match ban after high challenge on Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta

Daniel Craig's final film as James Bond, No Time To Die, was released in 2021

Amazon hatches plan for female 007 as streaming giant plots future of James Bond

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Portrait

Gene Hackman's cause of death revealed as police confirm star died a week after wife Betsy Arakawa
With Love, Meghan, will return for a second season.

Meghan Markle's Netflix show renewed for second season despite first series being panned by critics and fans
Ugo Monye

South African man cleared of racially harassing ex-England rugby player as he 'didn't know n-word was offensive'
Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers

Pope Francis remains in a 'stable' but complex condition as he marks three weeks in hospital
US President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office of the White House

Trump to 'hold peace talks with Zelenskyy next week' as he says Russia is 'easier to deal with' than Ukraine
Rupert Lowe

Reform UK civil war as party suspends Rupert Lowe after complaints of 'serious bullying' by female employees
Social media algorithms are controversial

What is a social media algorithm and why are they controversial?

Yevgeny Popov

Russian MP tells LBC Starmer ‘doesn’t want peace’ and says Putin won’t rule out launching another war
LBC’s Will Guyatt gives parents all the tools they need to help keep children safe online

The ultimate guide to keeping your children safe online by LBC's tech guru Will Guyatt

LBC's Online Safety Day is on Monday

LBC’s Online Safety Day Monday 10th March, 7am to midnight

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan's new lifestyle brand 'As Ever' has been launched

Meghan launches lifestyle brand hours after Netflix show With Love airs

Undated TV still from With Love, Meghan. Pictured: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews.

'I'm Sussex now': Meghan Markle says she's missed her ‘creativity’ as new lifestyle series lands on Netflix
TV still from With Love, Meghan

Meghan insists she's not an influencer or tradwife as she opens up about Montecito life ahead of Netflix show

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News