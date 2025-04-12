Davina McCall reveals she's been given the 'all clear' following brain tumour diagnosis

By Danielle de Wolfe

Davina McCall has revealed she's been given the 'all clear' following her brain tumour diagnosis.

The much-loved presenter took to social media on Saturday to deliver what she labelled her "final brain surgery update", thanking her supporters, friends and family.

The emotional post saw the star latching onto her partner, hairdresser Michael Douglas, as she delivered the news while grinning from ear-to-ear.

"It’s not coming back," the TV presenter announced triumphantly in the Instagram video.

Reflecting on her health battle last month, the presenter said the removal of a benign brain tumour was "the hardest thing I've ever been through".

The 57-year-old underwent surgery last year to remove a benign tumour, known as a colloid cyst, which was found after she was offered a health check-up as part of her menopause advocacy work.

"So here it is. Our final brain surgery update. Had the final MRI this week," Davina told her followers in the post on Satuday.

"@brain.surgeon.uk got everything out during surgery, it’s not coming back . Thanks so so much to everyone at @onewelbeck and @clevelandclinic .

"To my mum and @mdlondon for taking such good care of me. To Sarah for being my BFF to my amazing kids. To @brain.surgeon.uk for being the GOAT.

"I am so so grateful particularly because I know a lot of people have inoperable tumours and and I know I’m lucky to be able to draw a line under this and move on with my life when so many people can’t.

"And I’m just gonna say this one more time. Benign does not mean fine."

Last month, the presenter spoke of how she set up her "whole life" before going under the knife.

Speaking with The Times, Davina explained: "I went into the operating theatre knowing that, if I didn't make it, the kids would be OK.

"I needed to go under the anaesthetic knowing I had my ducks in a row.

"It was my way of letting go. And I am so grateful for that process, because I realised through all of it that, if I were not around, my children would be on the right path."If this hadn't happened to me, I'd have stayed in 'mum mode'.

"I love my kids so much, but I looked at them and thought: 'Would they be OK without me?' And the answer was yes, and that made me so proud."

After the operation, celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas, McCall's boyfriend, kept her followers updated on her condition while she spent time in intensive care.

McCall has long advocated on women's health issues, and presented documentaries on contraception and the menopause.

According to the NHS, non-cancerous brain tumours are more common in people over the age of 50, and symptoms include headaches, vision problems and drowsiness, and some can be "difficult to remove without damaging surrounding tissue".