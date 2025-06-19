Deacon Blue star dies aged 64 following 'short cancer struggle' as band lead tributes

19 June 2025, 14:25

Deacon Blue star James Prime has died aged 64
Deacon Blue star James Prime has died aged 64. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Deacon Blue keyboardist James "Jim" Prime has died aged 64 after a short battle with cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Scottish pop-rock band announced the news shortly after Prime, from Kilmarnock, died on Thursday morning.

They wrote on social media: "Dear friends, We announce with great sadness that our brother James Prime passed away this morning after a short struggle with cancer.

"Thank you so much for the messages of support that you shared over the last two weeks, they meant so much to Jim, his family & us. With love, DBx."

Deacon Blue pictured in 1989
Deacon Blue pictured in 1989. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Legendary funk rocker and soul musician Sly Stone dies aged 82

Read More: Top DJ dies suddenly aged 61 as music stars pay tribute

Founded in 1985, Deacon Blue consist of Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh on vocals, Dougie Vipond on drums, Gregor Philp on guitar, and Lewis Gordon on bass.

The group have released 11 studio albums to date, as well as two live albums, eight compilation albums, and an album that features both studio and compilation elements.

They are best known for their hit single Dignity, which propelled them to success in their early years.

Earlier this month, the band said Prime, who was also a lecturer at the University of the West of Scotland, was seriously ill.

They wrote on social media on June 11: "We wanted to share some news with you about our brother, Jim.

"Unfortunately, he is seriously ill and undergoing care in hospital. We would like you to join us in wishing him well and to share your love with him.

"We spoke to Jim yesterday about Deacon Blue's plans for the rest of the year, and he encouraged us to continue with love in our hearts and with his full blessing that the shows go ahead, even if it means replacing the irreplaceable James Miller Prime for the time being.

"Together with Jim's family, we want to thank all the nurses, doctors and ICU staff for their ongoing care, professionalism and compassion."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

HMP Dorchester Prison, Dorset, Britain, UK

Violence ‘excessively high’ in prisons driven by overcrowding and drugs, report reveals

Sexual predator Chinese student Zhenhao Zou has been jailed

Chinese PhD student jailed for life for raping 10 women offered to be chemically castrated for lighter sentence

Sabrina Carpenter performs at the 2025 BRIT Awards

Sabrina Carpenter 'open' to banning phones at concerts despite 'backlash' from fans

Oasis have reunited

Where Oasis plan to open pop-up shops ahead of tour

Niamh Charles and Alex Greenwood of England battle for possession during a training session at St Georges Park.

England squad full of ‘winners’ ahead of Euros defence, says Lucy Bronze

Armed police descended on London Underground station following reports of 'man with firearm'

Armed police descended on London Underground station following reports of 'man with firearm'

An Israeli hospital was bombed on Thursday.

Iran’s leader ‘can no longer be allowed to exist,’ Israeli minister declares as strike launched on nuclear reactor

The technology is hoped to potentially improve treatment and quality of life for patients, by investigating a new way to scan glioblastoma brain tumour.

'Pioneering' new brain tumour scanner trialled in world-first

A local police report says a knifeman trespassed onto the self-proclaimed misogynist's property at around 2pm local time before knifing his 53-year-old worker in the arm

Andrew Tate employee stabbed during knife attack at Romanian compound

John Murray, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene, despite best efforts of emergency services.

'Defenceless' grandfather found 'beaten to death' in home as police launch murder investigation

Callaghan

'He left her completely broken': Man who raped 'bright young woman' who then took her own life jailed for decade

Bank Of England In The City Of London

Bank of England holds interest rates at 4.25% amid Middle East tensions and rising food prices

The road around Brixton Station will be pedestrianised, to make way for events and markets

Sir Sadiq Khan reveals the four London hotspots being pedestrianised this summer

Female Badger (Meles meles) in woodland, portrait. UK

Badger cull will not be extended, government confirms as it seeks 'holistic' strategy to eradicate bTB

Exclusive
The start of the Israel-Iran conflict caused the price of the benchmark Brent crude to rise more than 10 per cent last week, reaching its highest level since January

Former BP boss warns oil prices will stay 'volatile' amid escalating Middle East tensions

Qari Abdul Rauf (L) and Adil Khan (R) remain in the UK

Rochdale grooming gang ringleaders 'cannot be deported after tearing up Pakistan passports'

Latest News

See more Latest News

.

£4m Lotto win puts Harley-Davidson fan on the road to early retirement

(L-R) Alfie Williams, Jodie Comer, Danny Boyle and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the "28 Years Later" World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square

Danny Boyle opens up about returning to the world of 28 Days Later as latest zombie film opens to glowing reviews
Mudryk has denied any wrongdoing, and has denied knowingly breaking any rules

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk could face four-year ban after positive drug test

Ncuti Gatwa (left) and Dame Judi Dench (right) have signed the letter, published by refugee charity Choose Love, which calls on the Prime Minister to "use all available means" to ensure humanitarian aid gets in to Gaza.

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Dame Judi Dench join open letter urging suspension of arms sales to Israel
The stunning home is worth £6million

Omaze winner denied keys to £6m Norfolk house amid planning row

Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that has taken place in London since 1966 on the streets of Notting Hill, London, England, U.K.

Future of Notting Hill Carnival ‘up in the air,’ as organisers ask for more cash - and MP calls for it to be moved
Trippier wrote on instagram that he had 'no choice but to confirm publicly' that the couple had split

Kieran Trippier confirms split from wife after nearly 10 years together

Iran hit targets in Israel, including a hospital

Israeli hospital struck by Iranian missiles - as Trump 'approves plans to attack Iran'

Usman Alam

Not smiling anymore! Grinning drug dealer who posed at cannabis farm jailed

The Foreign Secretary's talks in Washington will cover the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine, as well as the UK-US trade deal

Foreign Secretary to meet US officials in Washington as Trump mulls over strikes against Iran

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales and Earthshot Prize Council Member, Cate Blanchett, during a visit to 2023 Earthshot prize finalist Colorifix, a UK based company which creates sustainable dye for clothing, in Norwich, Norfolk.

William and Cate! Prince of Wales and Cate Blanchett don lab coats to see eco brand at work
The contents of the royal gift bag, as listed on eBay

Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding gift bag contents, listed on eBay for hundreds of pounds
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales attending the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, June 16, 2025. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

Kate pulls out of Royal Ascot appearance in last-minute announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News