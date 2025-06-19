Deacon Blue star dies aged 64 following 'short cancer struggle' as band lead tributes

Deacon Blue star James Prime has died aged 64. Picture: Alamy

Deacon Blue keyboardist James "Jim" Prime has died aged 64 after a short battle with cancer.

The Scottish pop-rock band announced the news shortly after Prime, from Kilmarnock, died on Thursday morning.

They wrote on social media: "Dear friends, We announce with great sadness that our brother James Prime passed away this morning after a short struggle with cancer.

"Thank you so much for the messages of support that you shared over the last two weeks, they meant so much to Jim, his family & us. With love, DBx."

Deacon Blue pictured in 1989. Picture: Alamy

Founded in 1985, Deacon Blue consist of Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh on vocals, Dougie Vipond on drums, Gregor Philp on guitar, and Lewis Gordon on bass.

The group have released 11 studio albums to date, as well as two live albums, eight compilation albums, and an album that features both studio and compilation elements.

They are best known for their hit single Dignity, which propelled them to success in their early years.

Earlier this month, the band said Prime, who was also a lecturer at the University of the West of Scotland, was seriously ill.

They wrote on social media on June 11: "We wanted to share some news with you about our brother, Jim.

"Unfortunately, he is seriously ill and undergoing care in hospital. We would like you to join us in wishing him well and to share your love with him.

"We spoke to Jim yesterday about Deacon Blue's plans for the rest of the year, and he encouraged us to continue with love in our hearts and with his full blessing that the shows go ahead, even if it means replacing the irreplaceable James Miller Prime for the time being.

"Together with Jim's family, we want to thank all the nurses, doctors and ICU staff for their ongoing care, professionalism and compassion."