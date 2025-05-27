Demi Lovato officially ties the knot with Jordan Lutes in custom Vivienne Westwood dress

Demi Lovato's Valentine's Day snaps were captioned: "Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!!".

By Alice Padgett

She is more than just cool for the summer - Demi Lovato is officially married.

The musician-actress, 32, tied the knot with Canadian singer-songwriter Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, 34, on Sunday in California, as first reported by Vogue.

The couple met while working on Lovato's last album, 2022's Holy Fvck, and dated for nearly two years before Lutes proposed in December 2023.

Lutes co-wrote a few of the songs that made Holy Fvck, including Happy Ending, City Of Angels, and the pop-punk single Substance.

Lovato wore a white Vivienne Westwood dress and Lutes wore a Saint Laurent suit.

Lovato, a former child star, began her entertainment career on Barney & Friends before becoming a staple of Disney Channel in the 2000s for her role in the Camp Rock films and as the star of Sonny With A Chance.

Beyond her acting, Lovato has long been celebrated for her gifted soprano and has released eight albums.

Lutes, an independent artist whose hybridist music marries elements of emo, pop-punk and trap, was previously signed to Capitol Records.

Before her relationship with Lutes, Lovato was engaged to the actor Max Ehrich in 2020. They called off their engagement after two months.