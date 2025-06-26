Dune director Denis Villeneuve to helm upcoming James Bond film

Villeneuve will direct the upcoming James Bond film. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Blade Runner and Dune director Denis Villeneuve will helm the upcoming James Bond film, Amazon has announced.

Villeneuve has become a major force in Hollywood in recent years, directing a slew of high-budget sci-fi epics.

Now, the Canadian filmmaker will take on Britain’s most iconic secret agent as the franchise enters a new era under Amazon MGM Studios.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since ‘Dr. No’ with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” Villeneuve said.

Director Denis Villeneuve. Picture: Getty

“I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, added, “We are honored that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter. He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself.

“From ‘Blade Runner 2049’ to ‘Arrival’ to the ‘Dune’ films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and—most importantly—the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theaters. James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure.”

Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman added: “Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy.

“It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”