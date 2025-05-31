Desperate Housewives star Valerie Mahaffey dies aged 71 - as tributes paid to 'endearing' actress

31 May 2025, 13:37 | Updated: 31 May 2025, 13:54

Valerie Mahaffey attends Netflix's ÒDead To MeÓ Season 1 Premiere held at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA on Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo By Michael Tran/Sipa USA)
Valerie Mahaffey attends Netflix's ÒDead To MeÓ Season 1 Premiere held at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA on Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo By Michael Tran/Sipa USA). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon star Valerie Mahaffey has died aged 71 following a cancer diagnosis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Emmy-nominated Hollywood actress, also famed for her role in hit Big Bang theory spin-off Young Sheldon, with the star survived by husband Joseph Kell and their daughter Alice.

Valerie was diagnosed with cancer before passing away in Los Angeles on Friday, with the actress' death announced by her publicist.

The star worked alongside some of Hollywoods biggest names, appearing alongside the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer and Tom Hanks.

New York City, NY, November 16, 2022, Valerie Mahaffey and Joseph Kell attending Apple TV+ 'Echo 3' New York Premiere held at the Walter Reade Theater on November 16, 2022 in New York City, NY ©Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM
New York City, NY, November 16, 2022, Valerie Mahaffey and Joseph Kell attending Apple TV+ 'Echo 3' New York Premiere held at the Walter Reade Theater on November 16, 2022 in New York City, NY ©Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM. Picture: Alamy

Speaking following her passing, Valerie's husband described the "endearing" star.

"I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses," Mr Kell said.

"She will be missed."

Taking to Instagram following the star's passing, her daughter, Alice Richards, wrote: "Don't really have the words to say right now. cancer sucks.

"I'll look for you in all the fun moments of life."

Desperate Housewives TV Series 2004 - ???? USA 2006 - Season 3, episode 10 : The Miracle Song Director : Larry Cross Valerie Mahaffey, Kyle MacLachlan
Desperate Housewives TV Series 2004 - ???? USA 2006 - Season 3, episode 10 : The Miracle Song Director : Larry Cross Valerie Mahaffey, Kyle MacLachlan. Picture: Alamy

Following the announcement, fans took to social media reacting to the loss, with tributes pouring in.

Taking to X, one fan wrote: "RIP to a wonderful character actress. No matter the episode count or number of lines she would have, Valerie Mahaffey made an impression. Loved her as Frasier's secretary & on Big Sky"

Another reacted: "Oh man, Valerie Mahaffey was always one of the most underrated and fantastic character actresses around. She was in EVERYTHING!

"And no one did soft spoken, passive aggressive viciousness better! So Sad to hear she's passed and only 71. RIP."

