Destiny's Child reunite for first time in seven years during Beyonce's final Cowboy Carter show

28 July 2025, 11:26

Members of Destiny's Child, from left, Kelly Rowland, Beyonce, and Michelle Williams, perform at Super Bowl XLVII, in New Orleans.
Members of Destiny's Child, from left, Kelly Rowland, Beyonce, and Michelle Williams, perform at Super Bowl XLVII, in New Orleans. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Beyonce surprised fans during her final Cowboy Carter show by reuniting Destiny's Child for a 'bootylicious' performance on Saturday.

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Beyonce for the first time in seven years to belt out hits including Lose My Breath and Bootylicious, while donning sparkly gold outfits.

The group went their separate ways in 2006, but have previously reunited during Beyonce's half-time performance at the Super Bowl in 2013 and at her Coachella headline slot in 2018.

Beyonce posted an array of pictures of the trio to Instagram to mark the occasion, including of the group strutting down the stage and posing.

Rowland posted an image of the trio to Instagram, which she captioned with three red heart emojis, while Williams wrote 'The Chil’ren!' alongside a picture she circulated on the social media platform of the group posing together.

The performance in Las Vegas was the 32nd and final of her Cowboy Carter tour, which also saw her perform in her hometown of Houston, Texas in June.

For the last show of the tour, Beyonce also brought out her husband Jay Z and musician Shaboozey at different points of the evening.

Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z.
Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z. Picture: Getty

The tour takes its name from Beyonce's critically acclaimed 2024 album Cowboy Carter, which took the top album prize at this year's Grammy Awards.

Over 1.5 million people attended the singer's stadium concerts across 32 gigs, which grossed over $387million in ticket sales.

