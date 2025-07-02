Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura breaks silence after rapper avoids sex trafficking and racketeering convictions

2 July 2025, 17:06

Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura has spoken out after the rapper was found guilty of two charges but avoided the more serious convictions.
Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura has spoken out after the rapper was found guilty of two charges but avoided the more serious convictions.

By Jacob Paul

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has spoken out after the disgraced rapper/producer was found guilty of two charges but avoided the most serious convictions.

Combs was charged with transportation for prostitution of two women - his former longtime girlfriend Ms Ventura - and Jane, who dated Diddy between 2021 until his arrest in 2024 but testified under a pseudonym.

However, he was but found not guilty of all other charges including sex-trafficking and racketeering on Wednesday.

Reacting to the verdict, Ms Ventura's lawyer said: "This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023.

"Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.

"By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice. We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs headed to the jury after attorneys made their final arguments.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs headed to the jury after attorneys made their final arguments. Picture: Alamy

"She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion.

"This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors.”

Combs was convicted of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends, and paid male sex workers to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act.

Cassie Ventura testified in court.
Cassie Ventura testified in court. Picture: Alamy

But the jury of eight men and four women acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, related to allegations that he used his money, power and frightening physical force to manipulate his girlfriends into hundreds of drug-fuelled sex marathons with the men.

Racketeering conspiracy, also known as RICO, covers a number of alleged crimes in a criminal scheme or enterprise.

The eight specific acts Sean Combs was accused of that fall under this charge include kidnapping, arson, bribery, witness tampering, forced labour, sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and possession with intent to distribute drugs.

Combs and his defence team denied the charges, arguing that the women were willing participants and that none of his violence justified the severity of the charges.

The verdict is likely to end his career as a hit-making music executive, fashion entrepreneur, brand ambassador and reality TV star.

But the mixed result means the 55-year-old has escaped a lifetime behind bars, although he could still serve up to a decade in prison.

He will be pleased as he was found not guilty of the more serious charges he was accused of, which could have seen him spend 20 years in prison.

The music mogul was seen making a praying gesture to the jury as a "thank you" after the verdicts were read out.

The judge, Arun Subramanian, thanked the jury for their work during the almost two-month long trial, calling it "inspiring".

The 12-member jury has heard from 34 witnesses during the trial, including testimonies describing "freak-off" sex parties including high-profile celebrities.

As well as ex-girlfriends, former employees of Diddy, male escorts and federal agents appeared on the witness stand.

It comes after defence lawyers made their final arguments for the trial on Saturday.

