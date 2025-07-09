'Digsy's Dinner': ASDA celebrates 'Oasis mania' Manchester gigs by serving Liam Gallagher Lasagna

Asda will serve up Liam Gallagher Lasagna to celebrate the Oasis tour. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The supermarket is celebrating Oasis' Manchester concert by dishing up 'Liam Gallagher Lasagna'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

One branch in Manchester has cooked up a 2ft-wide larger-than-life lasagna in the likeness of Liam Gallagher.

Asda is reducing the cost of its lasagna and giving shoppers a freebie in a Digsy's Dinner-style deal.

Paying tribute to the 1994 Oasis song that name-checks lasagna and strawberries and cream, the store's Pilworth Café in Manchester is offering customers and concertgoers a free portion of strawberries and cream with any lasagna purchase.

The promotion runs between 11 - 13 July.

Read more: Where Oasis have not sold out

Read more: Oasis, Wimbledon and hotter weather help spark rise in footfall

The supermarket chain has cooked up a 2ft-wide larger-than-life lasagna in the likeness of Liam Gallagher. Picture: Alamy

An Asda spokesperson said: "Oasis mania is well and truly building ahead of the weekend gigs here in their hometown, so we wanted to create something truly memorable to mark this iconic moment.

“The giant Liam lasagna has been pulling in crowds, and fans are rolling with it to dig into our great value lasanga, strawberries and cream dinner deal.

“Whether enjoying it at our Pilsworth café or in the comfort of your own home, it’s a fun and flavoursome way to celebrate one of Oasis’s most unexpected hits."

It comes as Oasis kicked off their long-awaited worldwide reunion tour with gigs in Cardiff.

The reunion announcement came 15 years after Noel quit the Britpop band, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer,” following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.