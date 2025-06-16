Top DJ dies suddenly aged 61 as music stars pay tribute

DJ John Reid has died suddenly aged 61. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

DJ John Reid, who worked with the likes of Tina Turner, Sir Rod Stewart, Nightcrawlers, and more, has died at the age of 61.

The Glasgow-born producer and vocalist is best known for co-writing hits such as the hit Unbreakable for Westlife and huge house track Push The Feeling On.

The talented songwriter, credited with co-writing Tina Turner’s hit single When the Heartache Is Over in 1999, also contributed to songs for Rod Stewart and co-wrote the well-known tracks A Moment Like This for both Kelly Clarkson and Leona Lewis.

DJ John Reid, aka Nightcrawlers with Mufasa, The Hypeman and Jerome Stewart attend The BRIT Awards 2022. Picture: Getty

Throughout his career, he collaborated with notable figures such as Simon Cowell and Ian Levine on Whenever You Need Someone for Bad Boys Inc., as well as creating tracks for artists including Eternal, Gemini, and Claire Richards, specifically for the holiday song My Heart Is Heading Home (This Christmas).

The Time Frequency's lead singer Mary Kiani, who now lives in Australia, and was engaged to John for nine years, shared with her followers news of his death.

She said: “Just heard this morning that my first love John Reid died suddenly. We met in Glasgow but fell in love in London.

"We met in Glasgow but fell in love in London. He was recording his album with Roy Hay (Culture Club) for his new band 'This way up'," she continued. "Myself and Danusia Danoosha Zaremba were on tour, and every night we met at the Columbian hotel.

"We bought our first flat in Dennistoun age 21 & 22. We were both doing great with our music. The birth of The Nightcrawlers happened (Push the feeling on). We toured, we recorded, we did our vocal sessions together.

"We parted 9 years later. Last year, I got in touch with him. I said I’d love to say hello again before one of us dies. I saw him just last year in Glasgow. RIP John, Love Bubbs xoXO."

Paying tribute Red Hot Chilli Pipers singer Chris Judge, said: "RIP John Reid, an incredible Scottish singer with so much soul most famous for his vocals in the Nightcrawlers hit push the feeling on .."

The track was widely sampled, including by Pitbull, which Judge praised him for and added he was "an extremely talented topline writer."

He added: “I remember him from doing road shows all over the country .. back when I was in the boy band days he was always such a nice guy very encouraging and supportive to all the new bands .. he had so much success as a writer but it was his voice I loved he was an incredible singer and well respected like Mary in the session scene doing all the backing vocals working for people like Ian Levine."

The cause of John's death has not yet been confirmed by his loved ones.