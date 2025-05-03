Dolly Parton dedicates song to husband of nearly six decades after his death

3 May 2025, 00:01

She shared the post, about the track, a reflection on their life together, alongside an image of the two of them
She shared the post, about the track, a reflection on their life together, alongside an image of the two of them. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Dolly Parton has dedicated her new song If You Hadn’t Been There to her husband, Carl Dean, who has died aged 82.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The couple spent nearly six decades married, with businessman Carl Dean largely remaining out of the spotlight as Parton became an two-time Oscar nominee and 10-time Grammy winner as well as one of the biggest-selling US musicians.

US country singer Parton, 79, wrote on Instagram: “Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end. They live in memory and in song, and I dedicate this to him. If You Hadn’t Been There.”

She shared the post, about the track, a reflection on their life together, alongside an image of the two of them.

Parton, who met Dean outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat the day she moved to Nashville at 18, has previously told NPR in 2008 that she wrote the song Jolene about a flirty bank teller who seemed to take an interest in him.

Read More: Victoria Beckham celebrates 'endlessly loving' husband David as she wishes him happy 50th birthday

Read More: Maya Jama finally confirms romance with Ruben Dias after months of speculation

They married on Memorial Day – May 30 1966 – in a small ceremony in Ringgold, Georgia.

On Thursday, Parton wrote that she was sharing a “love note to family, friends and fans”.

She added: “Thank you for all the messages, cards and flowers that you’ve sent to pay your respect for the loss of my beloved husband Carl.

“I can’t reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world to me.”

“He is God’s arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you.”

In 2023, she brought out the album, Rockstar which includes heavy-weight collaborators Beatles stars Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr, Sir Elton John and Sting.

At the time, Parton said that Dean enjoyed the record, which featured some of his favourite songs re-recorded.

She joked that he called her previous cover of a rock song, Led Zeppelin’s Stairway To Heaven, “Stairway To Hell”.

As well as her singing career, Parton is a successful actress, starring in films including 9 To 5, Steel Magnolias and The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas.

Her tracks Nine To Five and Transamerica’s Travelin’ Thru have both been nominated for Academy Awards, while Jolene and I Will Always Love Yo have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Harvey Weinstein Re-Trial On Rape And Sexual Assault Charges Continues

Harvey Weinstein accuser breaks down in court during retrial and swears at lawyer

Disabled People Demonstrate Against Assisted Dying in London

'Coercion' fears over assisted dying as critics warn bill could be pushed to 'cut costs' for families and the state

Runners competing in the 2025 TCS London Marathon, passing through Tower Hill. Organisers say 2026 will be a record year

London Marathon breaks world record with more than 1.1 million entries for 2026

Kelly Smith has been convicted of kidnapping and selling her daughter in a case that has shocked South Africa

Mother convicted of kidnapping and selling daughter, six, in case that has outraged South Africa

Sheffield Children's hospital on Western Bank in the City of Sheffield in South Yorkshire

Drug trial for severe epilepsy has transformed children’s lives, families say

Ronnie O'Sullivan of England speaks with Zhao Xintong of China following the semi final match on day fourteen of the Halo World Snooker Championship 2025 at Crucible Theatre

Ronnie O'Sullivan crashes out of World Championship snooker semi-final after losing to Chinese star Zhao Xintong

GREECE-ACCIDENT-BOMBINGS

Woman in Greece dies while holding bomb in her hands

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, center, and his son Nathan react after voting as Albanese's partner Jodie Haydon watches at a polling booth in his electorate in Sydney,

Australians begin voting in general election focused on energy and inflation

A mounted Metropolitan Police officer and his horse from the Metropolitan Police Mounted Branch doing training drills in Green Park, London, UK.

Royal Parks police unit to be 'disbanded' after 150 years despite charity's warning of 'serious consequences'

A woman has been charged with murder following an alleged fail-to-stop collision in Bournemouth that left a motorcyclist dead.

Woman charged with murder after alleged fail-to-stop crash in Bournemouth that left motorcyclist dead

Bob Dylan performs on a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England.

Bob Dylan to showcase paintings with ‘emotional resonance’ in free London exhibition

Police attend the scene where a man has been attacked on Lowell Street near Commercial Road in East London.

Man 'stabbed in neck by about ten boys with axes and machetes' in East London street

A school leaders' union has launched legal action against Ofsted over the potential impact of their inspection proposals on the mental health of headteachers and school staff.

School leaders union launches legal action against Ofsted over ‘potentially disastrous’ report card plan

Union Jacks up on the Mall, as preparations are made for the VE day parade on Bank Holiday Monday May 5th, 2025, London, UK

Ukrainian troops to join London procession to celebrate VE Day anniversary

Joseph Czuba, who was formally indicted on eight felony charges in connection with the death of 6-year-old Wadea al-Fayoume and the stabbing of his mother, appears for his arraignment on Oct. 30, 2023.

Landlord who killed Palestinian boy, 6, and injured mum 'in response to Gaza war' jailed for 53 years

This will mean an average £420 extra a year for 1.2 million of the poorest households.

Universal Credit change brings £420 boost to over a million households

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jack Draper of England celebrates the victory during the Mutua Madrid Open Day Eleven at the La Caja Magica on May 2, 2025 in Madrid Spain

British number one Jack Draper becomes first Englishman to reach Madrid Open final

Senior staff at EON and British Gas jailed for accepting millions in bribes, as profits skyrocket

Senior staff at EON and British Gas jailed for accepting millions in bribes, as profits skyrocketed
'Beyond stupidity': Daughter of Sir David Amess demands Kneecap personally apologise after 'kill Tory MPs' remarks

Kneecap ‘happy to meet’ Sir David Amess’ daughter after 'kill your local MP' backlash

Seven people have died after a tour van and pickup truck collided

Seven dead in horror tour bus crash in Yellowstone national park

Small herd of cows in a field with stream, Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales, UK. 2024

Number of people infected with parasite rises to 50 after visit to Welsh petting farm - as number expected to rise
A United Nations judge has been jailed for six years and four months after being convicted of forcing a young woman to work as a slave.

United Nations judge jailed for six years for forcing woman to work as personal slave

Barbara Roe was sentenced on Friday.

Mum jailed after 'little angel' son, 9, dies in horror crash due to dangerous driving

Constance Marten

Constance Marten worried she would be seen as 'evil mother'

Supporters of assisted dying attend a rally in Parliament Square

Up to 800 people might use assisted dying service in first year, analysis estimates

Anne-Marie, 34, has given birth to her second child just over a year since her daughter was born.

Singer Anne-Marie welcomes baby boy as star gives birth to second child with Slowthai

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Harry accused of 'fuelling speculation over King's health' after saying he 'doesn't know how long' Charles has left
Prince Harry Attends Court For Appeal Over Downgraded Security

Buckingham Palace hits back after Prince Harry loses legal challenge and King 'won't speak to me' comments
The Duke of Sussex leaves the Royal Courts of Justice, during his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office

Prince Harry says he ‘can’t see a world’ where his family come to UK after lost security appeal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News