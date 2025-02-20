TV star Dom Joly says his giant phone from Trigger Happy TV was ‘stolen’ from Amsterdam museum

Joly said he was "devastated" to learn the iconic prop had been stolen. Picture: PA, X

By Henry Moore

TV star Dom Joly has said the giant phone made famous in Trigger Happy TV has been stolen, leaving him 'gutted'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joly, best known for the famous sketch comedy show, took to social media and explained the phone had been sent to Amsterdam to feature in an exhibition on the history of the telephone.

He said: “I’d been asked to send it to Amsterdam… the big mobile was going to be the centrepiece for it, I was really excited.

“I’m less excited now, just got an email this morning from the guy that runs the exhibition saying that yesterday, on the second day the museum was open, someone walked in, no alarms and just picked up the big mobile and left.

“So it’s been nicked.”

He added: “I’m literally flabbergasted, I’ve kept hold of that thing for 25 years and the second day it goes somewhere it gets nicked.”

He also said the museum's response was “rubbish.”

Trigger Happy: Big Phone

Some fans of the iconic naughties comedy show shared Joly’s heartbreak, flooding social media with support for the star.

One X user wrote: “Unbelievable! That phone was hilarious and will be missed!”

Another said: “What that phone is a legendary piece of art that should have been in the world history museum, this unbelievable how could this have happened”

Others though, saw the funny side, as one X user said: “Have you tried the "find my phone" app.”

While another added: “Probably time to get a new one as I’m sure its battery life is knackered by now.”

Others even suggested Joly might be up to something, being unable to find the mobile phone exhibition online.

One sceptical person said: "Where is the exhibit? I can’t find any trace of a mobile exhibition in Amsterdam?"

Dom Joly shot to fame for his role in the Channel 4 comedy show Trigger Happy TV, in which the giant mobile phone was featured often.

He went on to star in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here before joining LBC as a guest host in 2023.