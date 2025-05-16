Donald Trump hits out at Bruce Springsteen after singer brands him 'corrupt, incompetent and treasonous'

Bruce Springsteen, left, and Donald Trump, right, have clashed over the singer's comments at a gig. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has unleashed fury at Bruce Springsteen after the American pop star labelled his administration “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous.”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Born to Run singer was performing at Co-op Live in Manchester, England earlier this week when lashed out against the various policies unveiled by the US government.

They include sweeping cuts to government departments thanks to Elon Musk'S DOGE, and mass deportation programmes conducted by ICE.

Hitting back, Mr Trump in his Truth Social network: “I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States.

“Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country.

“If I wasn’t elected, it would have been GONE by now! Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is ‘dumb as a rock,’ and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)?"

Read more: Bronze statue of Melania Trump in her Slovenian hometown hacked off at the ankles and stolen as police launch probe

Read more: Bruce Springsteen to put out seven 'lost' albums of unreleased songs

Manchester, England, 14th May, 2025. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band playing the first of three nights at Co-op Live in Manchester on their The Land of Hope and Dreams Tour. Credit: Izzy Clayton/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the American singer accused mr Trump's government of corruption and treason.

Introducing one song during the show, he said: “In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.

"Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!”

He also said there's some "very weird, strange, and dangerous s***"going on in the US.

He added that the Trump administration is "persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent."

"This is happening now. In America the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death. This is happening now," the singer said at his gig.