Donald Trump hits out at Bruce Springsteen after singer brands him 'corrupt, incompetent and treasonous'

16 May 2025, 19:19

Bruce Springsteen, left, and Donald Trump, right, have clashed over the singer's comments at a gig.
Bruce Springsteen, left, and Donald Trump, right, have clashed over the singer's comments at a gig. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has unleashed fury at Bruce Springsteen after the American pop star labelled his administration “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous.”

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Born to Run singer was performing at Co-op Live in Manchester, England earlier this week when lashed out against the various policies unveiled by the US government.

They include sweeping cuts to government departments thanks to Elon Musk'S DOGE, and mass deportation programmes conducted by ICE.

Hitting back, Mr Trump in his Truth Social network: “I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States.

“Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country.

“If I wasn’t elected, it would have been GONE by now! Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is ‘dumb as a rock,’ and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)?"

Read more: Bronze statue of Melania Trump in her Slovenian hometown hacked off at the ankles and stolen as police launch probe

Read more: Bruce Springsteen to put out seven 'lost' albums of unreleased songs

Manchester, England, 14th May, 2025. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band playing the first of three nights at Co-op Live in Manchester on their The Land of Hope and Dreams Tour. Credit: Izzy Clayton/Alamy Live News
Manchester, England, 14th May, 2025. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band playing the first of three nights at Co-op Live in Manchester on their The Land of Hope and Dreams Tour. Credit: Izzy Clayton/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the American singer accused mr Trump's government of corruption and treason.

Introducing one song during the show, he said: “In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.

"Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!”

He also said there's some "very weird, strange, and dangerous s***"going on in the US.

He added that the Trump administration is "persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent."

"This is happening now. In America the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death. This is happening now," the singer said at his gig.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nine Just Stop Oil eco activists have avoided further sentences for foiled disruption at Heathrow.

Nine Just Stop Oil activists avoid further jail as eco mob complains of sentences for 'action that never happened'

Stephens, 33, will travel to the streets of Nigeria to track down his blackmailer in an attempt to confront them face-to-face.

Rizzle Kick's Jordan Stephens to hunt down person who blackmailed him in 'sextortion' documentary

Money can be an ongoing stress for many people, particularly in today’s economy with a cost-of-living crisis, inflation and rising bills.

3 financial experts reveal the money tips they want you to know

Laurence Fox outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, central London, where he is charged with allegedly encouraging people to damage Ulez cameras.

Laurence Fox pleads not guilty to encouraging ULEZ camera destruction

Prioritise sun protection and hydration, and book in regular skin check-ups, say the experts.

How look after your skin in the sun over 60

Kerri Pegg, 42, has been jailed for nine years after being convicted of misconduct in a public office.

Prison governor who had relationship with gang boss jailed for nine years after convict bought her £12k Mercedes

Mark Bonnick (R) pictured with Arsenal Academy Coach Josh Smith at an Arsenal U18 Training Session

Arsenal's former kit manager sues club after 'being sacked for anti-Israel comments'

Secret communication devices have been found on American solar farms.

US finds 'kill switches' on solar panels sold by China - sparking fears of energy grid attack

A woman pregnant woman looks through a baby name book

What first names are banned in the UK?

Salman Rushdie accepts the champion of writers award at the Authors Guild Foundation Dinner at Gotham Hall on Monday, April 7, 2025, in New York.

Man who stabbed author Salman Rushdie jailed for 25 years

German budget supermarket Lidl has urged customers not to consume the contaminated snack bars.

'Do Not Eat': Urgent recall notice issued for popular supermarket snack bar

Newcastle was among teams warned about unlicenced betting websites. (David Horton/SPP) Credit: SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News.

Football clubs warned over links to illegal gambling sites

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi (left) and Leicester City's Facundo Buonanotte (second left) collide with the goal post during the Premier League match at City Ground, Nottingham.

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has 'positive' outlook following urgent surgery

Chris Brown performs during Tycoon Music Festival at Little Caesars Arena on April 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Chris Brown remanded in custody following arrest for grievous bodily harm over alleged London ‘bottle attack’

Police officers patrol at a cordon near the scene of a fire where two firefighters and a member of the public have died, and two firefighters were also seriously injured at Bicester Motion in Oxfordshire.

Leading London officer one of two firefighters to die in Bicester RAF base blaze - along with member of the public

New figures show the issue has grown over 50% in two years, as fraudsters pretending to be brokers are increasingly targeting young drivers who face higher premiums.

New drivers warned of ‘ghost brokers’ as fake car insurance scams increase 50% in last 2 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Delegations at Dolmabahce palace, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Russia and Ukraine hold direct peace talks for first time since war began as prisoner swap agreed
Man who stabbed and killed mother in front of her 3-year-old daughter at Notting Hill Carnival jailed for 29 years

Man who stabbed and killed mother in front of her 3-year-old daughter at Notting Hill Carnival jailed for 29 years
According to it's website, the Water Industry Commission for Scotland (WICS) is a 'world-leading regulator of a service that’s essential to life'

'Catalogue of failures’ and lack of Scottish government scrutiny led to lavish spending at water regulator
Wyss has a stake in the Premier League club Chelsea.

Billionaire Chelsea co-owner accused of 'propositioning' employee for sex

.

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals ‘chosen one’ for Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot

Farmers took their protests over inheritance tax changes directly to Westminster.

'It needs to be stopped' - MPs call for delay to farms tax

More adults than previously thought are likely to have been victims of domestic abuse.

More than a quarter of adults in the UK have experienced domestic abuse, latest figures reveal
Two firefighters and a member of the public die after fire rips through former RAF base in Bicester

Two firefighters and a member of the public die after fire rips through former RAF base in Bicester
Tom Cruise stole the show by clambering atop a plane at the premiere

The best Mission Impossible premiere pictures as celebs join Tom Cruise on red carpet

Ben Roberts-Smith arrives at the Supreme Court in Sydney, Monday, June 28, 2021. Mr Roberts-Smith is suing three former Fairfax newspapers over articles he says defamed him in suggesting he committed war crimes in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012.

Australia's most decorated living war veteran loses defamation appeal over Afghanistan killings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Football-fan the Prince of Wales will present the FA Cup trophy to the winning team this weekend.

Football-fan Prince of Wales to present FA Cup trophy

The Prince of Wales, Great Master of the Order, and King Charles III, Sovereign Head of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath, at the Service for the Oath and Installation of the Great Master and the Knights Grand Cross, at Westminster Abbey in London

King Charles and Prince William reunite for rare joint appearance at Order of the Bath ceremony
Sarah Ferguson with Sandy and Muick, the corgis she inherited from the late Queen Elizabeth II

Duchess of York reveals she is ‘sure’ late Queen talks to her through corgis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News